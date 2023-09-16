SUTHERLIN — Behind a dominant running game, the Sutherlin Bulldogs punched their first notch in the Far West League win column, rallying for a 41-34 football victory over Douglas Friday night.
The Bulldogs, who won just two FWL games in 2022, got halfway to last season's win total thanks to three rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Ty Terry ran for three scores, including TDs runs of 2 and 43 yards in the fourth quarter, and Kaleb Filipi gave Sutherlin the lead for good with a 29-yard TD run late in the fourth period.
"These guys are young and learning, and they're doing amazing things," Sutherlin coach Bret Prock said. "Things came to fruition tonight. The change and response was amazing."
Sutherlin ran for 394 yards as a team, led by sophomore Tucker Mack's 153 yards on 13 carries. Mack scored a pair of touchdowns. Terry gained 147 yards on 22 carries and quarterback Tauj Flora added 50 yards and a pair of two-point conversion runs.
Douglas led 26-15 at halftime behind two touchdown runs from Bryson Baird, but Sutherlin outscored the visiting Trojans 26-8 over the final two quarters.
Baird finished with 105 rushing yards and three total TDs, while junior quarterback Luke Robbins passed for a touchdown and ran for another, but also threw two interceptions.
"There were some little mistakes on offense that cost us big time," Douglas coach Nick Garcia said.
"This was huge for our program," said Prock, who has taken over head coaching duties from Josh Gary, still an assistant on the coaching staff. "It was huge for us to win this game tonight and go to Brookings and maybe get to 2-2."
Sutherlin makes the trip to the coast to face Brookings-Harbor next Friday while Douglas (0-3, 0-3) is scheduled to host Phoenix.
Douglas;12;14;0;8; ;34
Sutherlin;7;8;8;18;—;41
First Quarter
D — L. Robbins 1 run (run failed)
S — Terry 11 run (Ragon kick)
D — Baird 2 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
S — Mack 15 run (T. Flora run)
D — Baird 4 run (run failed)
D — Stiles 14 pass from L. Robbins (run good)
Third Quarter
S — Mack 14 run (Flora run)
Fourth Quarter
S — Terry 2 run (run failed)
S — Terry 43 run (pass failed)
D — Baird 1 run (Baird run)
S — Filipi 29 run (run failed)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
