The Roseburg Indians knew they had their hands full against the top-ranked Sheldon Irish on Friday night.
Sheldon lived up to its billing, scoring on all six of its offensive possessions in the first half and went on to shut out the Tribe 56-0 in a Southwest Conference football game at Finlay Field.
Senior quarterback Brock Thomas completed 17 of 21 passes for 230 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two scores for the Irish (5-0, 3-0 SWC), who have outscored their opponents 250-37 this season.
Luke Leighton made six catches for 88 yards and one TD as Sheldon outgained Roseburg 441-103. The Irish led 42-0 at halftime and a running clock was put into effect after they scored their fifth touchdown of the contest with just over five minutes left in the second quarter.
"They definitely look like a top team, I'm not going to lie," Roseburg senior Boston Williams said. "They're a really good team and hard to stop. They kept coming at us and there was nothing we could do."
The Indians (0-4, 0-3) were shut out for the third time this season. Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger credited the Irish, and felt his team cut down on its mistakes and made some progress following last week's 39-point loss at Sprague.
"They (Sheldon) have athletes and speed, and that's a great combination on the football field," Heuberger said. "They've been doing the same things for 20 years and do it well. There were moments that showed our youth and inexperience."
Junior Cayden Eckel led Roseburg with 47 yards rushing on 11 carries before limping off the field and leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury. The Indians were not at full strength coming in — senior all-state defensive lineman Tiger Black didn't suit down.
Roseburg didn't get close to scoring a touchdown, advancing as far as the Sheldon 36-yard line.
"Tonight we came out and played our hardest," Williams said. "We didn't let up and showed some heart. No matter what, we're never going to give up and always play hard. That's kind of the positive we're taking from it."
The Irish drove 58 yards on seven plays on their opening possession, with Thomas scoring on a 7-yard run. Thomas found the end zone later in the quarter, running it in from the 5 with 5:30 remaining.
Thomas followed with four touchdown passes as Sheldon blew the contest open in the first half.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder connected with Leighton on a 29-yard TD strike; hit Teitum Tuioti on a 9-yard score; found Grafton Robinson for a 27-yard TD; and completed a 5-yard pass to Isaac Peters.
Thomas also ran for 68 yards on six carries. Robinson finished with a game-high 69 yards on six attempts.
"I was happy with the way we executed and moved the ball, and defended," Sheldon coach Josh Line said. "Roseburg is a team that's young again and last year they weren't, and we're the older team now. This is our bigger senior class.
"I think Brock is one of the best players in the state of Oregon and one of the better quarterbacks we've had ever (at Sheldon). I love his attitude and the leadership he provides. He's grown leaps and bounds."
Heuberger singled out the play of sophomore Tyler Rietmann, who carried the ball six times for 17 yards, and junior lineman Dylan Bradfield. Sophomore Byron Irvin had three receptions for 24 yards for the Tribe.
Senior Jayce Wilder started at quarterback and freshman Corey Kimball saw time in the fourth quarter. Wilder was 3 of 9 passing for 24 yards with two interceptions.
Roseburg will make its first of two trips to Spiegelberg Stadium next Friday when it faces North Medford (3-2, 3-0). The Black Tornado defeated Grants Pass 20-14 at Mel Ingram Field.
Sheldon will host No. 8 South Medford (5-0, 3-0), which beat Sprague 33-18 at home.
Sheldon;21;21;14;0;—;56
Roseburg;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
S — Thomas 7 run (Graziano kick)
S — Thomas 5 run (Graziano kick)
S — Leighton 29 pass from Thomas (Graziano kick)
Second Quarter
S — Tuioti 9 pass from Thomas (Graziano kick)
S — Robinson 27 pass from Thomas (Graziano kick)
S — Peters 5 pass from Thomas (Graziano kick)
Third Quarter
S — Tuloti 7 run (Graziano kick)
S — Johnson 21 interception return (Graziano kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.