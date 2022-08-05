Three former Douglas County prep standouts will play in the 69th annual Oregon East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game on Saturday night at Bulldog Stadium in Baker City.
The contest features the top graduated seniors in classes 4A-1A. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Lineman Jesse Parker of Oakland will play for the West team. Representing the East are wide receiver/outside linebacker/safety Kade Johnson and lineman Brayden Reedy of South Umpqua.
S.U.'s Steve Stebbins is a coach for the East. The other coaches for the East include Erik Davis of Pendleton, Jason Ramos of Baker and Kenzie Hansell of Weston-McEwen.
Parker turned in a strong senior season for Oakland, which lost in the first round of the 2A playoffs. He was selected the Lineman of the Year in Special District 3, and was a first-team pick on both sides of the ball.
"It means a lot getting to play in this game," Parker said. "I think (the West) is looking good. All the guys deserve to be here and they're fun to play with. I'm expecting to have fun (Saturday) and enjoy being in pads for the last time."
Parker will attend Umpqua Community College this fall and is looking at a career in education. He plans to teach and will do some coaching, starting with the Oakland Lincoln Middle School team.
Johnson played a key role in South Umpqua's run to the state championship game, receiving first-team all-state honors on offense and making the second team on defense.
"It's pretty nice meeting the players and coaches, and putting the pads on one more time," said Johnson, who's fresh off an American Legion baseball season with Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart's. "There's not a bad player here ... we have a lot of athletes and are fast and quick.
"We definitely want to win, and keep (the series) going for the East."
Johnson will be attending Linn-Benton Community College this fall and is planning to focus on business, and hopes to play baseball for the Roadrunners.
Reedy was a mainstay up front for the Lancers, earning second-team all-state honors on offense.
"(Getting selected) means everything to me," Reedy said. "Growing up, this (game) was one of the things you looked forward to. Getting to know the other guys and coaches has been awesome, and this is a once in a lifetime experience. It's an All-Star game and both teams are great, but I'd love to win it."
Reedy will also attend Linn-Benton and major in business. He may transfer to Oregon State University and study forestry down the road.
Stebbins, who guided South Umpqua to a state runner-up finish in 3A last season and was selected the 3A Coach of the Year, will coach in the contest for the second time.
"It's a neat opportunity," Stebbins said. "It's great to meet the kids you don't know in person. We've got some talented kids. We're going to run a spread (offense) and hopefully can score some points."
Among the players on the East team are running back running back/linebacker Gunner Yates of Coquille and running back/outside linebacker Camp Lacouture of Siuslaw. Stebbins said Colby Evans of Junction City and Conley Martin of Adrian will be the quarterbacks.
