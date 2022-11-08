Three Roseburg High School football players received second-team all-conference honors in the recent Special District 1 voting done by the coaches.
Senior guard Kyler Mills and junior running back Cayden Eckel made the second-team offense, while senior lineman James Coleman was honored on defense.
South Central champion Sheldon had eight first-team selections on offense and six on defense. The Irish landed the top individual awards, with senior quarterback Brock Thomas selected the Offensive Player of the Year and senior down lineman Teitum Tuioti getting the Defensive Player of the Year.
Grants Pass' Brad Page was named the Coach of the Year.
Special District 1 Football
All-Conference
Offensive Player of the Year — Brock Thomas, sr., Sheldon.
Defensive Player of the Year — Teitum Tuioti, sr., Sheldon.
Coach of the Year — Brad Page, Grants Pass.
OFFENSE
First Team
CENTERS — Carl Hayward, sr., Sheldon; Cole Steketee, sr., Sprague. GUARDS — Ryan Yakovich, sr., Sheldon; David Fuiava, sr., North Medford; Michael Urias, jr., Sheldon. TACKLES — Tanner Thomas, sr., Sheldon; Connor Trinca, jr., North Medford; Kain Robinson, sr., Grants Pass. RECEIVERS — Cade Welch, sr., Sheldon; Zach Wusstig, sr., South Salem; Drew Rodriguez, sr., Sprague; Andrew Walker, sr., South Medford. RUNNING BACKS — Ty Pugliano, jr., North Medford; Josiah Davis, sr., North Salem; Grafton Robinson, sr., Sheldon. TIGHT ENDS — AJ Pugliano, North Medford; Luke Leighton, sr., Sheldon. QUARTERBACKS — Brock Thomas, sr., Sheldon; Daschel Smith, sr., South Salem. KICKER — JT Knoblauch-Scott, sr., North Medford.
Second Team
CENTERS — Anthony DelPizzo, jr., South Medford; Davin Hang, sr., Grants Pass. GUARDS — Diego Luna, jr., South Medford; Terrell Kim, jr., North Medford; Parker Jarvis, sr., Grants Pass; Kyler Mills, sr., Roseburg. TACKLES — Noah Snyder, sr., Sheldon; Trevor Goldman, sr., South Salem; Enrike Aguilar, soph., North Salem. RECEIVERS — Zach McEwen, sr., Sheldon; Tini Tinitali III, sr., South Salem; Jackson Tunick, sr., Grants Pass; Connor Cesaro, jr., North Medford. RUNNING BACKS — Cayden Eckel, jr., Roseburg; Ryder Scheid, jr., South Medford; Jimmy Lathen, sr., West Salem; Jacob Allen, jr., McNary. TIGHT END — Troy Osborne, jr., Grants Pass. QUARTERBACKS — Deacon Edgar, sr., South Medford; Jace Blanchard, sr., Grants Pass; TC Manumaleuna, jr., North Salem; Caiden Lacey, sr., North Medford. KICKER — Rocco Graziano, soph., Sheldon.
Honorable Mention
CENTER — Christian Camacho, sr., North Salem. GUARD — Tyler Takemoto, sr., South Salem. TACKLES — Li Moala, jr., South Medford; Kameron Splonski, jr., West Salem; Gavin Nguyen, sr., Sprague. RUNNING BACKS — Alexander Angulo, sr., North Medford; Trevor Reeves, sr., Grants Pass; Braedy Vogt, sr., South Salem. KICKER — Jacob Mueller, sr., South Salem.
DEFENSE
First Team
DOWN LINEMEN — Teitum Tuioti, sr., Sheldon; AJ Pugliano, jr., North Medford; Josh Merriman, sr., Sheldon; Makani Manuwai, jr., South Medford; Hatimu Letisi, jr., South Salem. LINEBACKERS — Luke Leighton, sr., Sheldon; E.J. Peterson, sr., Sheldon; Jeremiah Robbins, jr., North Medford; Dylan Espinosa, sr., South Medford; Imyas Aguilar, sr., North Salem; Braedy Vogt, sr., South Salem; Jimmy Lathen, sr., West Salem. BACKS — Zach Wusstig, sr., South Salem; Drew Rodriguez, sr., Sprague; Isaac Peters, sr., Sheldon; Ty Pugliano, sr., North Medford; Raiden Takahashi, sr., Grants Pass; Josh Phillips, sr., South Medford; Jackson Tunick, sr., Grants Pass. PUNTER — Brock Thomas, sr., Sheldon.
Second Team
DOWN LINEMEN — Levi Willhite, sr., South Salem; Kain Robinson, sr., Grants Pass; Parker Jarvis, sr., Grants Pass; Enrike Aguilar, soph., North Salem; James Coleman, sr., Roseburg. LINEBACKERS — Luke Morgan, jr., Grants Pass; Mana Tuioti, soph., Sheldon; Joey Rubino, sr., Sheldon; Jerrik Wangler, jr., North Salem. BACKS — Parker Williams, jr., South Salem; Cade Welch, sr., Sheldon; Tini Tinitali III, sr., South Salem; Erick Gonzalez, sr., North Salem. PUNTERS — JT Knobloch-Scott, sr., North Medford; Deacon Edgar, sr., South Medford; Jace Blanchard, sr., Grants Pass.
