OAKLAND — Toledo denied Oakland of a two-point conversion with 55 seconds left and held on for a 22-20 victory Friday night in a Class 2A Special District 3 football game at Eddy Field.
The Boomers (2-3, 2-1 SD3) scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 7-yard run by quarterback Gunner Rothenberger with 6:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. Rayden Taylor ran in the two-point conversion to give Toledo an eight-point advantage.
Baker Brooksby led the Oakers (1-3, 1-1) with 185 yards rushing on 21 attempts. Brooksby also threw a 27-yard TD pass to James Baimbridge in the fourth period to set up the finish.
Jayden Henry added 68 yards rushing on 13 carries, including scoring runs of 30 and 2 yards in the first half.
This story will be updated.
Toledo;8;6;0;8;—;22
Oakland;6;8;0;6;—;20
First Quarter
O — Henry 30 run (run failed)
T — Garcia 15 run (Taylor run)
Second Quarter
T — Taylor 30 run (run failed)
O — Henry 2 run (Carlson pass from Collins)
Fourth Quarter
T — Rothenberger 7 run (Taylor run)
O — Baimbridge 27 pass from Brooksby (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.