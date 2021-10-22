CROW — Triangle Lake scored 58 unanswered points in a 58-7 rout of North Douglas in a Class 1A six-man Special District 2 playoff game Friday night at Crow High School.
The loss ended the Warriors' season, while Triangle Lake qualified for the Class 1A six-man state playoffs.
North Douglas (5-3 overall) scored on its opening drive of the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Reed before the Lakers (3-2) and senior running back Isaiah Baker took the game over.
Baker ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns and also returned a punt 65 yards for a score for Triangle Lake.
Defensively, the Lakers held North Douglas to 91 yards of total offense.
"They dominated the entire ballgame," Warriors coach JJ Mast said. "They were the better team and that was pretty apparent."
Ray Gerrard carried nine times for 63 yards for North Douglas, which will lose just two seniors off this season's squad: Palu Rayon-Wilder and Brayden Jentzsch.
N. Douglas;7;0;0;0;—;7
Triangle Lake;12;27;13;6;—;58
First Quarter
ND — Reed 1 run (Rabuck pass from Reigard)
TL — Baker 74 run (pass failed)
TL — Dumford 29 pass from Mather (pass failed)
Second Quarter
TL — Dumford 45 pass from Mather (Baker run)
TL — Baker 57 run (Baker run)
TL — Baker 12 run (Mather run)
TL — Baker 65 punt return (run failed)
Third Quarter
TL — Baker 49 run (run failed)
TL — Mather 66 run (Dumford pass from Mather)
Fourth Quarter
TL — Dufault 45 run (run failed)
