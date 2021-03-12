ALSEA — The Elkton Elks lost a shootout at Alsea, 47-34, in a six-man football game at Alsea Friday night.
Cooper Peters ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Elks, and also had an interception, while Nathan Rausch rushed for 91 yards for Elkton.
Elkton (1-1) hurt itself with three turnovers, including a pair of fumbles when the Elks were approaching the end zone.
"Our kids played pretty hard. We just had three turnovers that really killed us," Elkton coach Jeremy Lockhart said. "We were runnin' and gunnin' with them, that's for sure."
Peters opened the scoring for Elkton with a 22-yard TD run, but Alsea's Aaron Sapp returned the ensuing kickoff for TD to tie the game. From there, the Wolverines' Owen Aldous took over.
Aldous scored on second-quarter TD runs of 56 and 15 yards to give Alsea the lead, but Elkton's Conner Anderson caught a 25-yard TD pass from Jayce Clevenger to pull the Elks within 20-13 at halftime.
After a third-quarter TD run by Aldous, the Elks answered with a 25-yard scoring pass from Clevenger to Ben Bowen. Peters added two TD runs in the fourth quarter for Elkton.
Clevenger completed 11 of 21 passes for 139 yards with two TDs and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown by Aldous. Bowen caught six passes for 68 yards and Anderson had five receptions for 77 yards.
Aldous finished with 143 rushing yards and five rushing TDs.
Elkton is scheduled to host Gilchrist next Friday.
Elkton;6;7;7;14;—;34
Alsea;6;14;14;13;—;47
First Quarter
E — Peters 22 run (run failed)
A — Sapp kickoff return (run failed)
Second Quarter
A — Aldous 56 run (Clendenin run)
A — Aldous 15 run (Clendenin from Rutland)
E — Anderson 25 pass from Clevenger (Peters run)
Third Quarter
A — Aldous 24 run (Aldous pass from Rutland)
E — Bowen 25 pass from Clevenger (Bowen pass from Clevenger)
A — Aldous 3 run (Aldous run)
Fourth Quarter
E — Peters 22 run (Rausch run)
A — Aldous 12 run (Clendenin pass from Rutland)
A — Aldous 34 interception return (run failed)
E — Peters 25 run (Peters run)
