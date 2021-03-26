YONCALLA — Jordan Aguilar broke off a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Brandon Wigzell returned a fumble 60 yards for a score as the Yoncalla/North Douglas War Eagles finished off a 44-30 Skyline League eight-man football victory over visiting Camas Valley Friday night.
The Hornets (1-1) and War Eagles (3-1) traded scores throughout the first quarter, with the lead changing hands four times after Wigzell of Yoncalla/North Douglas put the first points on the board with a 32-yard TD run.
Camas Valley answered with a 15-yard scoring pass from Jared Standley to Collin Ewing, and the War Eagles countered with a 22-yard TD pass from Bryan Allen to Trace Graham. A 33-yard TD pass from Standley to River Wolfe pushed the Hornets to a 16-12 lead, but Chase Rodgers returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards for a score to give Yoncalla/North Douglas an 18-14 lead after one quarter.
In the second quarter, Allen threw a 7-yard TD pass to Tyler Davis and ran for a 7-yard score, while Camas Valley countered with Standley throwing a 26-yard TD pass to Wolfe and running for a 1-yard score, and the War Eagles led 32-30 at halftime.
Aguilar finished with 141 rushing yards and Wigzell ran for 73 yards for Yoncalla/North Douglas.
Standley passed for 227 yards and three TDs, with Wolfe catching eight balls for 119 yards and James Standley grabbing five passes for 97 yards.
Yoncalla/North Douglas forced five turnovers in the game.
Both teams will close out the regular schedule of the winter/spring football season next Friday. Camas Valley is slated to host Gold Beach, while Yoncalla/North Douglas will travel to Myrtle Point.
C. Valley;16;14;0;0;—;30
Yoncalla/ND;18;14;0;12;—;44
First Quarter
Y/ND — Wigzell 32 run (run failed)
CV — Ewing 15 pass from Jar. Standley (Wolfe pass from Jar. Standley)
Y/ND — Graham 22 pass from Allen (run failed)
CV — Wolfe 33 pass from Jar. Standley (Wolfe pass from Jar. Standley)
Y/ND — Rodgers 50 kickoff return (run failed)
Second Quarter
Y/ND — Davis 7 pass from Allen (Graham pass from Allen)
CV — Wolfe 26 pass from Jar. Standley (pass failed)
Y/ND — Allen 7 run (pass failed)
CV — Jar. Standley 1 run (Jar. Standley run)
Fourth Quarter
Y/ND — Aguilar 22 run (pass failed)
Y/ND — Wigzell 60 fumble return (run failed)
