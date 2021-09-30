The high school football regular season is about halfway done and the Roseburg Indians are still unbeaten, but things are about to ramp up.
Southwest Conference play begins Friday night for Roseburg (4-0) with a trip to Mel Ingram Field in Grants Pass to face the Cavemen. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Looking like a possible conference title contender, the Indians know SWC games feel a little different.
“It’s way more intense. We’re competitive every week, but league play is like a rivalry game every week,” senior quarterback Colton Marsters said.
Roseburg is wading into uncharted waters. This year’s roster was still in elementary school the last time the Indians began the year 4-0.
Yet, while the 2021 squad looks to revive some of the storied tradition of Roseburg football, head coach Dave Heuberger says there’s no pressure heading into conference play.
“You look at some of the preseason stuff and the conference coaches picked us to be last,” Heuberger said. “Pressure’s not on us because we’re 4-0 … we’re still the underdog.”
Heuberger and his staff have drawn up a playbook this year that maximizes the skill sets of their athletes. Marsters has electrified an offense that was stagnant much of last year.
The senior quarterback has completed 68% of his passes for 442 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 457 yards and six scores.
Sophomore running back Cayden Eckel has burst onto the scene and leads RHS with 507 yards on the ground and a team-high eight touchdowns.
The two runners have paved the way for Roseburg’s offense, which begins league play averaging over 400 yards per game.
Teams are likely going to keep trying to take away Marsters and Eckel, but Heuberger feels the Indians provide a serious matchup problem for defenses.
“We have options if they want to take something away that we’ve shown this year. You want to take away Eckel? Colton rushes for 200. You want to take away (Landyn) Dupper? Eckel rushes for four touchdowns. There’s options there and up front we have the O-line that gives us the ability to do some things,” Heuberger said.
Roseburg also provides a lot of problems on defense, where its 6.5 points per game against is the best in Class 6A.
The Indians have allowed just 26 points in four games and are coming off a shutout victory against McMinnville. It was the first shutout for Roseburg since blanking the Grizzlies back in 2019.
The defense has seven takeaways (six interceptions, one fumble recovery) and has six sacks on the year.
Roseburg is the lone undefeated team still left in the SWC. Sheldon and North Medford each have one loss, while Grants Pass is 1-3 after earning its first win last week against Shasta, California. Last year’s conference champion, South Medford, is still seeking its first win of the year.
Landing in the top three of the conference standings at the end of the season will earn a team an automatic berth in the 6A state playoffs, which returns to a 32-team bracket this year.
With only five teams in the league, Roseburg could be only a couple of wins away from clinching its first playoff berth since 2014.
The chase for a league title and playoff berth begins against the Cavemen, who are averaging just 13.7 points a game this year. Grants Pass graduated a large majority of their starters from last spring’s 4-2 team, but brings back a large — although inexperienced — senior class.
Broadcast coverage of Friday’s conference opener can be found on The Score 92.3 FM/1490 AM or watch the live video stream on 541radio.com.
