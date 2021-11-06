VALE — Sutherlin took an early lead over Vale on Saturday afternoon.
But the No. 7-seeded Vikings regained the advantage with an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and never looked back, finishing with a 43-8 victory over the No. 10 Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs.
John Wolfe caught an 18-yard scoring pass and had a 19-yard TD run for the Vikings (9-1), who led 35-8 at halftime. Eli Aldred scored on a 90-yard pass play and had the key kickoff return which went the distance.
Kiki Diaz scored on a 14-yard run for the Bulldogs (5-4) in the first quarter.
Thomas Mentes was the top rusher for Sutherlin with 54 yards rushing on 12 carries. Kiki Diaz ran for 41 yards on seven attempts, while Adan Diaz chipped in 35 yards on 10 rushes.
The Bulldogs lose nine seniors: Josiah Araujo, Adan Diaz, Mentes, John Miller, Trent Olsen, Austin Rigsby, Thomas Woods, Adin Groleau and Paul Cervantes.
Vale will travel to No. 2 Rainier (10-1), a 34-6 winner over No. 15 Nyssa/Harper, for a quarterfinal game next weekend.
Sutherlin;8;0;0;0;—;8
Vale;14;21;8;0;—;43
First Quarter
V — Wolfe 18 pass from Steele (kick failed)
S — K. Diaz 14 run (Cervantes pass from Mentes)
V — E. Aldred 82 kickoff return (McBride run)
Second Quarter
V — Steele 19 run (Haueter kick)
V — McBride 12 run (kick failed)
V — E. Aldred 90 pass from Steele (McBride pass from Steele)
Third Quarter
V — Wolfe 19 run (McBride run)
