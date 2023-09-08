CLATSKANIE — Sophomore Hunter Vaughn turned in another big offensive game, rushing for 255 yards and six touchdowns as North Douglas/Yoncalla defeated Clatskanie 54-37 in a nine-man nonleague football game on Friday night.
The War Eagles (2-0) led 30-29 after three quarters, but scored three touchdowns in the fourth to wrap up the victory. Caden Reigard had a 37-yard TD run in the quarter.
Wyatt Reed contributed 98 yards rushing on 15 carries for North Douglas/Yoncalla, which finished with 441 yards on the ground. Reigard was 5-for-8 passing for 73 yards.
Vaughn led the team in tackles and made an interception. The War Eagles recovered four onside kicks by Tucker Kallinger.
"It wasn't pretty. We made too many mistakes in the first half, but cleaned it up in the second half," War Eagles co-head coach JJ Mast said. "We had over 500 yards (of offense), which was nice to see."
North Douglas/Yoncalla will host Bandon/Pacific next Friday in its Special District 3 opener at North Douglas High School.
N.D./Yoncalla;14;8;8;24;—;54
Clatskanie;7;14;8;8;—;37
First Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 9 run (pass failed)
C — Martinez 58 run (Swaffard kick)
ND/Y — Vaughn 19 run (Vaughn run)
Second Quarter
C — Martinez 5 run (Swaffard kick)
C — Blackwood 11 pass from Boursaw (Swaffard kick)
ND/Y — Vaughn 17 run (Churchwell pass from Reigard)
Third Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 40 run (Holmes pass from Reigard)
C — Martinez 39 run (Boursaw run)
Fourth Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 29 run (Reigard run)
C — Boursaw 1 run (Carver pass from Boursaw)
ND/Y — Reigard 37 run (Reigard run)
ND/Y — Vaughn 37 run (Holmes pass from Reigard)
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
