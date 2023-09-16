DRAIN — Bandon /Pacific senior quarterback Eli Freitag ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns — and both two-point conversion runs — as the No. 5-ranked Tigers downed No. 7 North Douglas/Yoncalla 31-14 in the Class 2A nine-man Special District 3 opener for both teams Friday night.
"Freitag, we knew he was going to be a handful," North Douglas/Yoncalla co-head coach JJ Mast said of the 6-foot, 175-pound Bandon signal-caller. "It wasn't our best effort tonight, but you have to give Bandon credit. They make things difficult.
"They're a legitimate top-five football team and we've got some work to do."
After a slow first quarter, North Douglas/Yoncalla (2-1, 0-1 SD3) began trading scoring punches with the Tigers. Bandon's Parker Lang had an 8-yard touchdown run to push the Tigers to a 15-0 lead, but the War Eagles would answer after a special teams blunder by Bandon.
The War Eagles punted on fourth down with six yards to go, but Bandon's Brandon Wilson bobbled the punt, a fumble recovered by the War Eagles' Kye Bilyeu at the Bandon 27-yard line. Four plays later, N.D./Yoncall's Hunter Vaughn found the end zone on a 13-yard run, pulling the War Eagles within 15-6.
Later in the third quarter, Vaughn busted through the right side of the Bandon defense for a 39-yard TD run and also ran for the two-point conversion, pulling the War Eagles within 15-14 with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter.
That was when Freitag took over.
Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, Freitag busted off a 21-yard TD run and capped it with the two-point conversion for a 23-14 Tigers lead. Wilson, who earlier had fumbled a punt for Bandon, redeemed himself with an interception of War Eagles quarterback Caden Reigard at Bandon's own 33-yard line.
The Tigers would soon end the scoring when Freitag got loose for a 27-yard TD run with three minutes left to play.
"We played pretty strong," War Eagles co-head coach Matt Bragg said. "After the first two or three series we started to figure things out. But when we got tired, we stopped filling our gaps, and Freitag is a good player."
Bragg stressed that the War Eagles could not let one setback disrupt a season in which the North Douglas/Yoncalla cooperative is locked into the fight for a playoff spot in arguably the strongest league in 2A.
"Bandon might be the best team in the league, and that includes Oakland," Bragg said. "(SD3) is deep. It's really, really deep."
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the War Eagles, who continue SD3 play with a road trip to No. 8 Gold Beach next Saturday. The Panthers are coming off a 50-20 home win over Glide Friday night.
Bandon/Pac.;8;7;0;16;—;31
N.D./Yon.;0;6;8;0;—;14
First Quarter
BP — Freitag 13 run (Knapp run)
Second Quarter
BP — Lang 8 run (Knapp kick)
ND/Y — Vaughn 13 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 33 run (Vaughn run)
Fourth Quarter
BP — Freitag 21 run (Freitag run)
BP — Freitag 27 run (Freitag run)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
