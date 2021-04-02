MYRTLE POINT — After a touch-and-go first half, the Yoncalla/North Douglas football team got a pair of second half touchdowns to pull away from Myrtle Point/Powers 32-14 on Friday night.
Jordan Aguilar ran for 219 yards and two TDs for the War Eagles, who improved to 3-1 overall.
After an early score by the Bobcats, Cade Olds punched in a 6-yard touchdown run and the conversion run for an 8-6 War Eagles lead. Aguilar pushed the lead to 16-6 with a 14-yard run and a two-point conversion pass from Bryan Allen to Ray Gerrard.
Brandon Wigzell added a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter, and Aguilar capped the scoring with an 11-yard TD run in the fourth.
Yoncalla/North Douglas outgained the Bobcats 364-164 in total offense and logged 27 first downs. Defensively, Chase Rodgers had a pair of interceptions for the War Eagles.
Yoncalla/North Douglas will travel to Redmond to take on Crane in a Culminating Week game at Ridgeview High School next Saturday.
Yoncalla/ND;8;8;8;8;—;32
MP/Powers;6;8;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
MP/P — Villanueva 51 pass from Nicholson (pass failed)
Y/ND — Olds 6 run (Olds run)
Second Quarter
Y/ND — Aguilar 14 run (Gerrard pass from Allen)
MP/P — Backman 12 run (Little run)
Third Quarter
Y/ND — Wigzell 4 run (Olds run)
Fourth Quarter
Y/ND — Aguilar 11 run (Aguilar run)
