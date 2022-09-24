GLIDE — North Douglas/Yoncalla co-head coach JJ Mast said his War Eagles had three objectives: Control the clock, control the ball and limit the offensive opportunities for the opposition.
Consider all three boxes checked.
All of the War Eagles' offense came via the running game and visiting North Douglas/Yoncalla spoiled homecoming night for Glide, beating the Wildcats 30-8 in a pivotal Class 2A Special District 3 nine-man football game Friday night.
"We had zero yards passing, and that's what we wanted to do," Mast said. "We tackled better, blocked better, sustained our drives and took a lot of time off the clock."
The Wildcats led the game 8-6 after the first quarter, going ahead on a 34-yard touchdown run from Jaden Williams, which was capped by a two-point conversion pass from Dylan Standley to Addison Crippen.
From that point on, the War Eagles and their Wing-T running attack ground the Wildcats' defense into the turf.
"Honestly, they were just more physical than us, and that's going to be a consistent theme until we address it," a frustrated Daryl Watkins, the Glide head coach, said after the loss. "I never want to use youth as an excuse, because these kids can play. It's just about living up to the potential on Friday nights."
The season has been a frustrating run for Glide since winning its season opener against Grant Union. The Wildcats have lost three straight, including their first two SD2 contests. Glide has been without senior quarterback Dylan Damewood (concussion) for the majority of the last three games, and junior all-district tight end Coby Pope (knee) has missed two.
Again, no excuses.
"We can't look (to injuries) and say that those guys would have made the difference," Watkins said. "We got beat bad the last three weeks. It's reassessment time."
The coach said Damewood could return to the squad as early as next week.
North Douglas/Yoncalla began to pull away in the second quarter, taking a 20-8 halftime lead on a 5-yard TD run from Ashton Hardy and a 7-yard score by Hunter Vaughn.
In the fourth quarter, Hardy made a tackle in Glide's own end zone for a safety, and Wyatt Reed capped the scoring with a 7-yard run.
Vaughn led the War Eagles with 79 yards on 11 carries, Reed finished with 73 on 16 totes, and Hardy carried 11 times for 68 yards.
The difference, Watkins said, was that North Douglas/Yoncalla dominated the line of scrimmage.
"They've got some big fellas down there on the line and they do a good job with their scheme," Watkins said.
The road doesn't get any easier for the Wildcats (1-3, 0-2), who host No. 4 Oakland (4-0, 2-0) next Friday.
The War Eagles are home at Yoncalla next week, welcoming Rogue River.
N. Douglas;6;14;0;10;—;30
Glide;8;0;0;0;—;8
First Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 60 run (pass failed)
G — Williams 34 run (Crippen pass from Standley)
Second Quarter
ND/Y — Hardy 5 run (Hardy pass from Reigard)
ND/Y — Vaughn 7 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
ND/Y — Safety, Hardy tackle in end zone
ND/Y — Reed 7 run (Hardy run)
