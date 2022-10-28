BANDON — A dominant second half proved to be too little, too late for the North Douglas/Yoncalla War Eagles, who fell at Bandon/Pacific 27-22 Friday night in a Special District contest.
The winner was guaranteed a spot in the Class 2A nine-man state playoffs.
"I don't see any possible way we can sneak in at this point," War Eagles co-head coach JJ Mast said Friday of his team's chances of grabbing the one at-large playoff berth awarded to the highest ranked team not automatically qualified for the playoffs.
The War Eagles outgained the Tigers 326-264 in total offense, holding the hosts to just 37 total yards in the second half. But Bandon/Pacific opened up a 27-6 halftime lead and held on for the win, claiming SD3's third and final automatic playoff berth.
"Our defense was lights out in the second half," Mast said. "We basically went out and laid an egg in the first half. We just dug ourselves too big of a hole. The second half was probably the best half we've played all season."
Hunter Vaughn ran for 165 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Ray Gerrard finished with 54 rushing hards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for the War Eagles.
North Douglas/Yoncalla finishes its season at 4-5 overall. If the OSAA's power rankings, which were updated late Friday, hold true, Santiam of the Tri-River Conference would receive the at-large playoff berth as the highest-ranked non-automatic qualifier.
ND/Yoncalla;6;0;16;0;—;22
Bandon/Pacific;13;14;0;0;—;27
First Quarter
B/P — Turner 60 pass from Brandon Wilson (Wilson kick)
ND/Y — Vaughn 62 run (run failed)
B/P — B. Wilson 7 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
B/P — B. Wilson 16 run (Freitag pass from B. Wilson)
B/P — Devine 7 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 20 run (Vaughn run)
ND/Y — Gerrard 26 run (Leary pass from Reigard)
