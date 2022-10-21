DRAIN — Hunter Vaughn and Ashton Hardy combined for more than 250 rushing yards and five touchdowns as the North Douglas/Yoncalla War Eagles hammered visiting Reedsport 56-16 on homecoming night.
The War Eagles (4-4, 3-3 Class 2A Special District 3) sprinted to a 43-0 halftime lead. The second half was played with a running clock due to the 35-point mercy rule.
Vaughn logged touchdown runs of 34, 25 and 74 yards in the first half for the War Eagles, while Hardy had scoring runs of 5 and 46 yards. Ray Gerrard (1-yard run) also added a first-half touchdown.
In the second half, senior Hugh Sannes returned the third-quarter kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and Wyatt Reed capped the War Eagles' scoring with a 50-yard TD jaunt in the fourth quarter.
"We did a real good job putting our defense where it needed to be tonight," War Eagles co-head coach JJ Mast said, crediting co-head coach Matt Bragg, who handles the defense for the War Eagles. "We tried some different combinations and I think we might have found something."
On homecoming night for North Douglas High School, there was also a reunion of sorts for some of Yoncalla's old guard as Reedsport head coach Bill Shaw (a 1980 graduate of Yoncalla) squared off against Bragg and Mast, who graduated in 1992 and '94, respectively.
With the win, North Douglas/Yoncalla can reach the Class 2A nine-man state playoffs with a win next Friday at Bandon/Pacific.
"Everything is still in front of us," Mast said.
Kickoff at Bandon High School is set for 7 p.m.
The winless Brave (0-8, 0-6 SD3) visit fourth-ranked Oakland Friday.
Reedsport;0;0;8;8;—;16
ND/Yoncalla;22;21;7;6;—;56
First Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 34 run (Reigard run)
ND/Y — Gerrard 1 run (kick failed)
ND/Y — Hardy 5 run (Hardy run)
Second Quarter
ND/Y — Vaughn 25 run (run failed)
ND/Y — Hardy 46 run (Reed run)
ND/Y — Vaughn 84 run (Leary kick)
Third Quarter
ND/Y — Sannes 70 kickoff return (Leary kick)
R — Foster 1 run (Davidson run)
Fourth Quarter
R — Foster 10 run (Davidson run)
ND/Y — Reed 50 run (kick failed)
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
