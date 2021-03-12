YONCALLA — The running game was firing on all cylinders as the Yoncalla/North Douglas War Eagles racked up 460 yards on the ground in a 58-8 eight-man victory over visiting Gold Beach Friday night.
Senior quarterback Bryan Allen ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries, sophomore Cade Olds rushed for 119 yards and two scores and senior Jordan Aguilar ran for 109 yards and two TDs for the War Eagles. Junior Palu Rayon-Wilder added 91 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Yoncalla's offense scored on its opening possession, capping a 67-yard drive with a 5-yard TD pass from Allen to Tyler Davis. The second drive for Yoncalla/North Douglas took just three plays, starting with a 45-yard run by Rayon-Wilder and ending with a 13-yard scoring run by Aguilar.
Aguilar opened the second quarter with a 41-yard TD run. Five minutes later, the War Eagles got on the board again behind a 23-yard scoring run from Allen, staking Yoncalla/North Douglas to a 30-0 lead at intermission.
The second half went much the same for the War Eagles, who found paydirt just four plays into the third quarter on a 25-yard run by Allen, pushing Yoncalla/North Douglas to a 36-0 lead and instigating a running game clock.
Rayon-Wilder added a 38-yard TD run later in the third quarter, and Olds tacked on fourth-quarter scoring runs of 6 and 62 yards.
The War Eagles' defense was dominant, holding Gold Beach to 40 yards of total offense until just more than a minute to play, when Tigers freshman Braidon Flynn broke loose for a 60-yard TD run.
Olds led the balanced defense with eight tackles, while Aguilar and Rodgers each tallied seven.
Yoncalla/North Douglas is scheduled to visit Days Creek/Riddle next Friday.
Gold Beach;0;0;0;8;—;8
Yoncalla/ND;14;16;14;14;—;58
First Quarter
Y/ND — Davis 5 pass from Allen (pass failed)
Y/ND — Aguilar 13 run (Graham pass from Allen)
Second Quarter
Y/ND — Aguilar 41 run (Gerrard pass from Allen)
Y/ND — Allen 23 run (Olds run)
Third Quarter
Y/ND — Allen 25 run (run failed)
Y/ND — Rayon-Wilder 38 run (Rayon-Wilder run)
Fourth Quarter
Y/ND — Olds 6 run (run failed)
Y/ND — Olds 62 run (Rayon-Wilder run)
GB — Flynn 60 run (Flynn run)
