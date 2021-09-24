WARRENTON — Hordie Bodden Bodden passed for two touchdowns and ran for two scores as Warrenton defeated Sutherlin 48-36 on Friday in a nonleague prep football game.
The Warriors (2-1) took a 22-6 halftime lead after Dawson Little returned an interception 90 yards for a TD late in the second quarter.
Thomas Mentes rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries and scored four TDs for the Bulldogs (3-1). Adan Diaz added 157 yards rushing on 15 carries, while Kiki Diaz contributed 44 yards on six attempts. Ely Palm had a 1-yard TD run.
"We played a good football team," Sutherlin coach Josh Gary said. "They've got speed and we turned the ball over too many times."
The Bulldogs will travel to Lakeview next Friday for a nonleague contest.
Sutherlin;6;0;14;16;—;36
Warrenton;14;8;12;14;—;48
First Quarter
W — Bodden Bodden 8 run (run failed)
S — Mentes 5 run (run failed)
W — Caldwell 57 pass from Bodden Bodden (Caldwell pass from Bodden Bodden)
Second Quarter
W — Little 90 interception return (Earls pass from Bodden Bodden)
Third Quarter
W — Bodden Bodden 4 run (pass failed)
S — Mentes 7 run (run failed)
S — Palm 1 run (K. Diaz run)
W — Bodden Bodden 65 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
W — Atwood 29 run (Campbell run)
S — Mentes 4 run (Palm run)
W — Earls 17 pass from Bodden Bodden (pass failed)
S — Mentes 6 run (A. Diaz run)
