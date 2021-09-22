Through three weeks of the Oregon high school football season, the South Umpqua Lancers are the highest-scoring team in Class 3A, averaging 49 points a game.
Can the Philomath Warriors slow down the Lancers?
The two undefeated clubs, who both wear black and gold, will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonleague game at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field in Tri City.
South Umpqua (3-0, 1-0 SD2) is ranked No. 3 and Philomath (3-0, 0-0 SD1 West) is No. 9 in the latest OSAA 3A coaches poll. The Warriors, who hold down the top spot in the 3A power rankings, are a 4A school playing down.
“I like this one,” S.U. coach Steve Stebbins said. “It’s definitely a step up.”
Stebbins is curious to see how the Lancers will handle the size of Philomath.
“They’re very talented and gigantic up front,” Stebbins said. “They have a really good running back (David Griffith) and a big tight end (6-foot-6 Ty May). We’re very similar in the things we do offensively and defensively.
“Can we run the football and protect our quarterback? And can we stop their running game?”
Griffith carried the ball 20 times for 178 and two touchdowns in a 32-12 victory over Woodburn last week. Quarterback Caleb Jensen completed 6 of 8 passes for 138 yards and two scores.
S.U. features a balanced offensive attack directed by junior quarterback Jace Johnson, who has passed for 645 yards and 10 touchdowns. Johnson has several capable targets, including Kade Johnson, Isaac Real and Andrew Christensen.
The running game is led by senior Caj Simmons, who ran for 153 yards and five TDs against Corbett last week.
In other games:
FRIDAY
SUTHERLIN (3-0, 0-0 SD2) AT WARRENTON (1-1, 0-0 SD1 EAST) — The Bulldogs make a long trip to Clatstop County to face the Warriors in a nonleague contest.
Sutherlin has wins over Phoenix, Oakland and Valley Catholic this season.
DOUGLAS (0-1) AT SCIO (1-2, 0-0 SD2) — The Trojans, who opened their independent season on the road last week with a 20-14 loss to Reedsport, visit the Loggers in a nonleague game.
JEFFERSON (3-0, 1-0 SD3) AT OAKLAND (0-2, 0-0 SD3) — The Oakers, who had their league opener with Lowell canceled last week, host the unbeaten Lions at Eddy Field in a nonleague contest.
Jefferson has victories over Scio, Gervais and Toledo.
ROGUE RIVER (1-1, 0-1 SD4) AT REEDSPORT (1-1, 0-0 SD4) — The Brave will host the Chieftains in a league game at Ruppe Field.
GLIDE (3-0, 1-0 SD4) AT CRESWELL (2-0, 1-0 SD3) — The 2A Wildcats will go after their fourth straight win, visiting the 3A Bulldogs in a nonleague contest.
YONCALLA (1-2, 1-2 SD3) AT ELKTON (1-2, 1-2 SD3) — The two North County rivals will square off in a six-man afternoon game at Saladen Field.
RIDDLE (2-0, 2-0 SD3) AT POWERS (3-0, 3-0 SD3) — The Irish hope to hand the Cruisers their first loss of the season in a six-man game.
CAMAS VALLEY (0-2, 0-1 SD1) AT ST. PAUL (2-1, 2-0 SD1) — The Hornets, seeking their first win of the season, will be an underdog against the Buckaroos in an eight-man nonleague contest at the rodeo grounds.
SATURDAY
NORTH DOUGLAS (2-1, 2-1 SD3) AT GILCHRIST (1-1, 1-1 SD3) — The Warriors, who have won two straight and are No. 9 in the OSAA 1A six-man coaches poll, visit the Grizzlies in a league game.
