TRI CITY — Throwing the football isn't necessary for the Dayton Pirates at this time.
Dayton, a big, physical team, can ground and pound with the best of them in the Oregon high school ranks this season. South Umpqua would attest.
Nate Arce rushed for 326 yards on 32 carries and scored six touchdowns, leading the No. 6-seeded Pirates to a 53-13 shellacking of No. 3 South Umpqua in a Class 3A football quarterfinal playoff game at Kent Wigle Stadium on Friday night.
Zach Smith added 122 yards rushing and two TDs for the Pirates (9-2), who will meet No. 2 Cascade Christian (11-0) in the semifinals on Nov. 19. The Challengers, champions of Special District 3, whipped No. 7 La Pine 49-6 Friday in Medford.
Dayton, the third-place team out of Special District 2, led 40-7 at halftime. A 2-yard TD run by Smith made it 46-7 with 6:45 left in the third quarter and induced a running clock.
The contest was all but over after the Pirates scored four touchdowns to take a 28-0 lead after one quarter. Two of those scores came after South Umpqua turnovers.
Dayton finished with 483 yards rushing, averaging 8.5 yards on 57 rushing attempts. The Pirates only passed once and it was an incompletion at the end of the first half.
"We didn't stop them, let's just say that," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "This is what I was afraid of ... I felt we were standing on the tracks and the train was coming. We tried a couple of different things, then we started getting beat up pretty bad and lost three guys in the secondary (due to injuries).
"With that team, if they get up two or three touchdowns you're really in trouble and we were. It was a rough night."
The Lancers didn't help themselves by losing three fumbles and throwing two interceptions. Dayton delivered in third-down situations, going 6-for-9 while S.U. was 1-for-10.
"Their whole team is huge. We just weren't prepared enough for it," South Umpqua senior tight end/linebacker Isaac Simpson said. "It was like hitting a brick wall and we just couldn't keep up."
Arce, a senior, was a battering ram in the Pirates' Wing-T offense and the Lancers had loads of trouble bringing him down. He had TD runs of 9, 5 and 29 yards in the first period.
"I didn't think it was going to turn out like this," said Dayton coach Jacob Peterson, referring to the final score. "Our guys made a lot of special plays and turned that game early for us. If we don't have to (pass), we're not going to, especially in this mud.
"We executed very well. Our offensive coordinator did a very good job of mixing up formations and fronts. Along with that, we played very physical tonight and our line is beastly right now. We have four seniors on the offensive line and it shows."
Senior quarterback Jace Johnson completed 15 of 27 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns for the Lancers (9-2). Louden Cole caught a 10-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and Isaac Simpson had a 60-yard TD reception on a flea flicker play in the fourth.
Jacob Logan was S.U.'s top rusher with 41 yards on 14 carries. Simpson caught three passes for 93 yards and Cole made six catches for 41 yards.
The Lancers grabbed a little momentum at the start of the second quarter, when Johnson found Cole in the back of the end zone for a score. Mason Johnson added the PAT kick and it was 28-7 with 10:40 remaining.
But the Pirates answered with a 65-yard scoring drive in seven plays, with Smith running 16 yards for a TD with 7:38 to go to keep Dayton in control.
South Umpqua played without senior two-way starter Isaac Real, the Lancers' top receiver and all-state defensive back, due to a school suspension.
It was a very good season for the Lancers, who won at least nine games for the second straight season following an appearance in the state championship game in 2021.
Nine seniors will leave the program: Chase Briggs, Real, Josiah Sinohui, Jace Johnson, Bryce Eastridge, Aden Williams, Simpson, Logan Sewall and Tanner Dobeck.
"We got nine wins and won a playoff game, and were one of the final eight teams," Stebbins said. "After last year you want to try and play for a title, but sometimes you run into some teams that are a little better at the end. That's what we did tonight.
"Our kids should be proud of what they accomplished this year."
Dayton;28;12;6;7;—;53
S. Umpqua;0;7;0;6;—;13
First Quarter
D — Arce 9 run (Arce kick)
D — Smith 4 run (Arce kick)
D — Arce 5 run (kick failed)
D — Arce 29 run (Arce run)
Second Quarter
SU — Cole 10 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
D — Smith 16 run (run failed)
D — Arce 10 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
D — Arce 2 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
D — Arce 7 run (Lindell kick)
SU — Simpson 60 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
