TRI CITY — Aden Williams and Josiah Sinohui both turned in season-best games and the No. 3-seeded South Umpqua Lancers held off Yamhill-Carlton 34-21 Friday night at Kent Wigle Stadium.
Williams caught five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns and Sinohui gained 101 yards on 22 rushes with a score for the Lancers (9-1, who will host No. 6 seed Dayton in the quarterfinals next weekend.
Dayton beat Coquille 45-0 in the first round Friday.
South Umpqua led 21-7 at halftime, but the visiting Tigers pulled within 28-21 in the fourth quarter before a 1-yard TD run by Sinohui put the game on ice.
"I don't think we played a complete football game like we should have," Lancers coach Steve Stebbins said. "You're lucky to get a win in the playoffs when you don't play a complete game."
Jace Johnson threw three first-half touchdown passes, opening the scoring with a 48-yard connection to Williams. Isaac Simpson and Isaac Real caught touchdown passes of 13 and 4 yards, respectively, in the second quarter to account for the Lancers' halftime advantage.
After South Umpqua's defense forced the Tigers to turn the ball over on downs at the Lancers' 15, Johnson ultimately connected to a short pass in the right flat to Williams who, while dealing with two Yamhill-Carlton defenders, managed to stay in bounds and completed a 71-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown, giving the Lancers a 28-7 cushion which would prove to be enough to hold on.
"He's the unsung guy," Stebbins said of Williams. "He runs good routes, he has good hands, and tonight he was big-time."
"A lot of the focus goes onto the Isaacs (Real and Simpson), and I know I have to go out and work and drive to compete just as well," Williams said. "I feel like I have a lot to prove."
Yamhill-Carlton (6-4) led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, using a 64-yard scoring pass from Kyle Slater to Jason Kelley and a conversion kick from Riley Malis to take the early lead.
Slater's 2-yard plunge on third-and-goal from the Lancers 2 pulled Y-C within 28-21, but a big pass play between Johnson and Real set South Umpqua for the insurance it needed.
Facing a third-and-5 from the YC 23, Johnson scrambled and found Real over the middle for a 22-yard completion, and on the next play Sinohui found paydirt to all but seal the win with 5:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Johnson completed 15 of 25 passes for 202 yards and four touchdowns, and Real caught seven passes for 53 yards and a score.
Yam.-Carlton;7;0;7;7;—;21
S. Umpqua;6;15;7;6;—;34
First Quarter
SU — Williams 48 pass from J. Johnson (kick failed)
YC — Kelley 64 pass from Slater (Malis kick)
Second Quarter
SU — Simpson 13 pass from J. Johnson (Cole pass from J. Johnson)
SU — Real 4 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
Third Quarter
SU — Williams 71 pass from J. Johnson (M. Johnson kick)
YC — Stafford 7 pass from Slater (Malis kick)
Fourth Quarter
YC — Slater 2 run (Malis kick)
SU — Sinohui 1 run (kick failed)
