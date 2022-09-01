GLIDE — Glide High School’s football program has seen its fair share of twists and turns over the past three seasons, and will face yet another new wrinkle this fall.
The Wildcats reached the 2019 Class 2A state playoffs before losing in the first round. The following spring, head coach Aaron Towne resigned. Then there was that whole COVID-19 pandemic which wiped out the 2020 fall season, which would have been the first under new head coach Daryl Watkins.
The Oregon School Activities Association provided programs to have an abbreviated 2021 spring season, during which Glide went 2-4 and got a taste of what was to come.
Due to low player turnouts that spring, many Class 2A schools in Southern Oregon experimented with nine-man football. Less than two years later, nine-man is now a “thing.”
The OSAA’s most recent reclassification process also resulted in all of Class 2A participating in nine-man football, and roughly one third of Class 1A schools playing six-man, sanctioned for the first time this fall by the association.
The adjusted enrollment figures from the OSAA in its latest redistricting process bumped Glide — with an estimated 148 students — into the new Class 3A configuration. Speaking strictly about football, that wasn’t going to work.
“We were looking at our numbers and saw a downward trend,” said Watkins, entering his third season at the Wildcats’ helm. “The way we were looking at the end of the (2021-22) school year, we had to make a decision whether to play down at Class 2A, and we decided to stay down.”
Rogue River, with an enrollment of 147 making it the second-smallest public Class 3A school, also opted down. The smallest, Lakeview (146), decided to stay at 3A.
The nine-man game will open up the field, which Watkins is excited about for one reason in particular.
“All it did was make me a little excited about giving (Dylan) Damewood that much open space, and our skill guys in general,” Watkins said. “It’s opening up the field for everybody.”
Damewood is likely to be Glide’s biggest offensive weapon this fall. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior figures to be the Wildcats’ primary quarterback, but also will play elsewhere on the field when sophomore Lucas Miller steps in to take some snaps.
Glide has some weapons at the skill positions, including a bona fide tight end in senior Coby Pope (6-3, 190), who is a three-year varsity player along with Damewood, and sophomore Addison Crippen at wide receiver. Senior Todd Chrisenberry, a first-year player, is expected to see some carries out of the backfield.
Pope was a Class 2A Special District 4 first-team tight end in 2021.
“It put us in kind of a unique spot (in nine-man) because we have a real tight end,” Watkins said. “(Chrisenberry) is a first-year player but he totes the rock pretty well. He’s looking good for us right now.”
Glide also has plenty of beef in the trenches, anchored by junior tackle Brock Barron (6-5, 240), senior center Devin Sandoval (5-11, 230), and guards Michael Williams (5-10, 260, junior) and Jaden Williams (5-9, 190, sophomore).
Defensively, the line will look largely the same as the Wildcats will work mostly out of two- and three-man fronts, with up to four linebackers and three defensive backs.
“It’s not that much different,” Watkins said of adjusting to formations for nine-man versus traditional 11-man football. “On offense, you take off the two tackles and on defense, a tackle or end and a linebacker in most sets. It’s not too big of an adjustment, especially with how I coach the schemes.”
Despite what was expected to be a low-turnout year, Watkins said the Wildcats have roughly 30 players in early practices, as well as the promise of large freshman and sophomore classes which could help bolster those numbers in coming seasons. More importantly, it gives Glide the chance to play junior varsity games when available.
Glide competed at a jamboree in Rogue River Aug. 27, also scrimmaging with Illinois Valley, Bandon and Gold Beach. The Wildcats officially open their season Thursday against Grant Union at Bend’s Caldera High School.
