YONCALLA — After a couple weeks of considering different options, it was decided Yoncalla High School would have a varsity football team and would play the six-man game.
“I’m just glad the kids get to play,” said Matt Bragg after seeing the turnout of players go from six to 11 during the first couple weeks of practice. “We were worried it might not work out and the kids wouldn’t get to play.”
During the past season played last spring due to COVID-19, the Eagles and the North Douglas Warriors combined and finished with a 5-1 overall record in eight-man football. The two schools considered combining again for the upcoming season, but some details couldn’t be worked out or approved so each school will play six-man football in the Special District 3 South.
“The kids are happy they get to play tackle football,” Bragg said. “It’s kind of strange that so many teams have dropped down to six-man, teams we’ve played in eight-man. None of the other schools have much knowledge in the six-man game so it’s not like we’re behind.”
Bragg said he has studied the rule book for the six-man game and watched film of other teams playing with only six players on either side of the line of scrimmage.
“The kids have been pretty receptive. They’re showing a lot of patience with me,” the coach said. “They know we’re learning together. We’re adapting as we go, we’re picking things up as we go.”
Yoncalla has only one returning starter from last spring’s team. Senior Trent Williams (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) is back after being an all-league center, but he has slimmed down and Bragg figures he’ll be an offensive end or running back this season. On defense, he’ll play in the secondary.
Juniors Gino Martinez-Gray (6-0, 210) and Ashton Hardy (6-2, 180) were reserves on last season’s co-op team. They figure to be starters this year, Martinez-Gray at center and on the defensive line and Hardy as an end and a defensive back.
Gabe Marquez (5-8, 160) and Dustin Belknap (6-1, 225) are the other seniors on the roster. Marquez played football during his freshman and sophomore years, but didn’t play as a junior because of COVID. He’ll be a receiver and defensive back. Belknap played as a freshman lineman on both offense and defense, but didn’t play during the past two seasons.
The rest of the roster is young and inexperienced, but Bragg has been pleased with junior Noah Leery (6-3, 165) who “has shown a knack for getting in there and tackling the football. He seems to enjoy the contact.”
Bragg said a couple of Eagles have shown the ability to catch passes, but he’s still looking for a quarterback who can consistently throw to them.
“We’re slowly letting all the kids try out at quarterback,” he said. “We don’t have anybody who has thrown a pass in a high school game and maybe not even in a junior high game.”
Bragg said if he can find a player with an accurate arm for the passing game, he hopes to mix the team’s offense between the pass and run.
“We’ll get there,” he said. “This reminds me a lot of playing on the playground when we were kids. Learning as we go.
“It’s a group of raw players, but they’re enjoying themselves and having fun.”
Yoncalla’s opener was Sept. 3 at North Lake.
The Eagle will meet Riddle on Sept. 10 at home. The other members of the district are Prospect, Gilchrist, Powers and North Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.