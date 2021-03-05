GLENDALE — Wyatt McDaniel rushed for 211 yards on 16 carries and scored four touchdowns, helping the Yoncalla/North Douglas football team to a 36-0 eight-man win over Glendale on Friday night in the 2021 winter/spring season opener for both teams.
Jordan Aguilar contributed 97 yards rushing on six carries, including a 17-yard TD in the second quarter. The Eagles finished with 360 yards total offense, 354 coming on the ground.
The Pirates were limited to 100 total yards and committed six turnovers — four lost fumbles and two interceptions. Kaleb Cline was Glendale's top rusher with 44 yards.
Linebacker Cade Olds and defensive back Tyler Davis each made 10 tackles for Yoncalla/North Douglas. Coach Matt Bragg said noseguard Ian Sprinkle had a strong game.
"It was wet and we started slow, but by the second half we started playing better," Bragg said. "We had a great defensive effort all the way around."
Yoncalla/North Douglas is scheduled to host Gold Beach next Friday.
Yoncalla;6;8;22;0;—;36
Glendale;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
Y — McDaniel 58 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Y — Aguilar 17 run (Aguilar run)
Third Quarter
Y — McDaniel 20 run (Davis pass from Allen)
Y — McDaniel 2 run (run failed)
Y — McDaniel 6 run (McDaniel run)
