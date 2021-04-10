REDMOND — The War Eagles finished their abbreviated winter/spring football season on a winning note.
Yoncalla/North Douglas got a stellar defensive effort and Jordan Aguilar scored the game-winning touchdown late in the game with a 3-yard run in a 20-14 eight-man victory over Crane on Saturday afternoon at Ridgeview High School.
Tyler Davis set up Aguilar's touchdown by intercepting a pass and returning it to the Crane 3. Following the TD, Chase Rodgers intercepted a pass in Yoncalla/ND territory with under a minute remaining to preserve the win for the War Eagles (5-1).
After allowing a pair of touchdowns to Kelton Dunten in the second quarter, the War Eagles shut out the Mustangs (2-4) in the second half. Crane was held to 100 yards total offense.
"The defense deserves the credit," Yoncalla/ND co-coach Matt Bragg said. "Their defense played really well, too."
Bragg added linemen Ray Gerrard and Ian Sprinkle, Cade Olds and Bryan Allen were among the defensive standouts.
Olds had scoring runs of 5 and 2 yards. Aguilar carried the ball 33 times for 97 yards and Olds had 52 yards on 16 attempts. Allen passed for 67 yards.
"This game was kind of like a bowl game for the boys," Bragg said. "It's a good note to send our seven seniors out on."
Yoncalla/ND;8;0;6;6;—;20
Crane;0;14;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
Y/ND — Olds 5 run (Aguilar run)
Second Quarter
C — Dunten 22 pass from Clark (Dunten pass from Clark)
C — Dunten 2 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Y/ND — Olds 2 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
Y/ND — Aguilar 3 run (pass failed)
