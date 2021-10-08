GILCHRIST — Noah Leary had two interception returns for touchdowns and scored two more TDs on offense as Yoncalla earned a 52-0 road victory over Gilchrist Friday afternoon in a six-man game.
Leary converted a 77-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Marquez and ran 20 yards for a score in the first quarter, helping the Eagles to a 26-0 lead after the first 12 minutes. In the second quarter, he returned interceptions of 39 and 70 yards to paydirt.
Trent Williams also had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Eagles, who entered the game with just nine players.
Yoncalla (2-4 overall) is scheduled to host Prospect/Butte Falls at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
Yoncalla;26;26;0;0;—;0
Gilchrist;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
Y — Hardy 39 run (Williams pass from Marquez)
Y — Leary 77 pass from Marquez (Hardy run)
Y — Hardy 32 run (run failed)
Y — Leary 20 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
Y — Leary 39 interception return (pass failed)
Y — Marquez 1 run (run failed)
Y — Williams 55 interception return (Hardy run)
Y — Leary 70 interception return (Hilbun run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.