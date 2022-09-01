SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs’ starting lineup will be a lot different this season, with a very young team and a lot of starting positions to fill.
Those inexperienced players won’t have a lot of time to develop, with the expansion of the Class 3A Special District 3 league to 10 teams and every game is a league matchup. But coach Josh Gary, in his 13th year as head coach, is optimistic that they’ll be pretty competitive in one of the strongest leagues in the state.
“We’re going to be a young squad, but we’ve got about 37 kids out and that number isn’t bad,” Gary said. “We’re young and inexperienced in a lot of places, but we’re athletic.”
Gary does have his starting quarterback returning in senior Ely Palm (5-foot-11, 180 pounds), who was also a starter in the defensive secondary last season. Palm will have to be a mentor with a whole new offensive backfield behind him, but he says he’s ready to take on the challenge of being the leader.
“It helps a ton being able to run the offense and take control,” Palm said. “I already know everything that’s going on with every position and every play.”
All-league fullback Thomas Mentes and speedster Adan Diaz both graduated. The other backfield starter, Kiki Diaz, decided not to play this season. And without a big power fullback, Gary feels the offense will likely feature more outside running instead of pounding it through the line they way they’ve done in the past.
Sophomore Tauj Flora (6-4, 180), a backup quarterback last season, has been moved to a running back, and senior Waylon McKnight (6-1, 160) is switching from wide receiver to wingback. Those will be the main ball carriers, along with senior Riley Harris (5-10, 200) who missed half of last season with an injury.
McKnight didn’t get much action last year at wide receiver — a lonely position in the “rarely-ever-pass” Wing-T offense. But Gary wants to get him more involved in the running game.
“We have good kids there, they just haven’t had that opportunity,” Gary said. “Waylon’s one of our better athletes and we have to get him to run the football more for us.”
McKnight, who also doubles as a defensive back, feels when the younger players get more experience the Bulldogs will be in the fight for the playoffs.
“When all our guys are working together and we’re running our stuff right, I think we can compete with everybody,” McKnight said.
The Bulldogs lost some quality linemen, including all-league center Trent Olsen. But they will have two strong and experienced players back on the line.
Senior Maddox Griggs (6-0, 240), an honorable mention all-league offensive lineman, will start on both sides of the ball. He was a 3A state champion wrestler in the 285-pound weight class last winter. Another senior, Kamrin Hathaway (6-0, 235), second-team all-league, returns at tackle. Junior Gunner Bowles (5-11, 220), who played a lot on the line last season as a sophomore, takes over the center spot and he’s replacing Olsen at center.
“I’ve definitely had to work on snapping, because I was a guard last year,” Bowles said. “We’ve got a lot of muscle and talent and I’m pretty confident. I think if we have the right teamwork and work ethic we can pull some things off.”
Gary has added another good sized lineman in senior Davis Simpson (6-5, 220), who hasn’t played for a while but decided to come out this year.
“We have to be good there (on the offensive line) to do what we do,” Gary said. “I think with Maddox, Gunnar, Kam and Davis, I think we can be pretty good up front.”
Sutherlin lost two promising players to season-ending injuries last year, but both are back and Gary is hopeful they’ll be big contributors. Junior Preston Hash (6-1,180) was starting at offensive tackle and defensive end for half the season before he was injured and Harris started some games at cornerback before his injury.
The defense has five returning starters. They lost all three inside linebackers — Mentes, Adan Diaz and Kiki Diaz — but Hash and Griggs return on the line. Harris at cornerback, McKnight at defensive back and Bryson McGarvey, who started a few games at defensive back, are back.
“I think we’ll grow a lot,” Gary said. “It’s all about staying healthy and getting better.”
With a league schedule that includes two state and a quarterfinalist from last year, and some large 4A schools playing down, it’s a tough road for the Bulldogs to make the state playoffs for a fourth consecutive season (not including the truncated COVID season).
But Gary is optimistic the team will be very competitive, and with a host of young and inexperienced players, they’ve had to step up the learning process in the preseason practices to get ready.
“Just getting in the rhythm of this offense will be a key,” Gary said. “I love the group, we’ve had amazing attendance in practice, the older guys are doing such a good job of working with our younger guys, I love our attitude.”
Sutherlin opens the season Friday with a league game at home against St. Mary’s of Medford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.