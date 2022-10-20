By Week 8 of the high school football season, most teams are dealing with at least a few bumps and bruises.
For the Roseburg High School football team, the list of players sidelined with injuries is bordering on extreme.
Head coach Dave Heuberger says the Tribe will be missing upwards of 10 players that would be starters on one or both sides of the ball on Friday when Roseburg (0-6, 0-5 Special District 1) visits Spiegelberg Stadium to square off with South Medford (5-2, 3-2).
“You know, it’s not an excuse but it surely hasn’t helped,” Heuberger said of the mounting injuries.
The nature of the game has forced Roseburg to play a number of underclassmen this season. Glancing through the roster, Heuberger tallied 11 sophomores who have started or gotten significant playing time this season.
“They’re hungry to learn. They’re hungry to practice,” Heuberger said of the youngsters. “(We’ve) been encouraged by how hungry they are to be out on the field and playing.”
Heuberger acknowledged the likes of linemen A.J. Baker, Bracen Parker and Jack Banta, receivers Brody Robinson, Kaden Austin, Dane St. Claire, Byron Irvin and Kaden Luther, running back and linebacker Tyler Rietmann, quarterback Owen Bentea and kicker Jacob Michael as sophomores who have stood out this season.
The hope is that with so many young players forced into action, there will be a solid core of players for the next few years at Roseburg High School.
“There’s blips of what’s to come down the road, when we can put some stuff together and be consistent. But I can’t speed up the time on that. But those kids have been stepping in there and playing hard and doing everything we ask,” said Heuberger.
Bentea was named the starting quarterback in the preseason, but went out in Week 2 with an injury and has been sidelined since.
Robinson, Austin, St. Claire, Irvin and Luther have all started games at receiver and have a combined 14 receptions for 141 yards.
Rietmann was Roseburg’s leading tackler through the first six games and Michael has done well on special teams, going 3-for-3 on PATs and he’s 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.
Along the line, Baker has started every game this season at tackle, while Parker and Banta have gained more playing time both on offense and defense. Banta has one of two interceptions on the season for the Tribe.
“We’re excited about those guys. They all have stepped up and took on the challenge of playing on Friday nights,” Heuberger said.
It’s been an eye-opening experience for the class of 2025. Roseburg’s schedule has put the team up against some of the top teams in the state.
The Indians have faced four teams currently ranked in the Top 10 of the latest OSAA Class 6A coaches poll. This week’s opponent, South Medford, was in the Top 10 last week but fell out after suffering a 27-26 loss to Grants Pass last Friday.
Heuberger is thankful for the seniors this season, who went through a similar experience two seasons ago and have been a guiding force for the younger players.
“I’ve been impressed with the way they’ve stepped up and been a voice for those younger kids, as far as some leadership things on and off the field," the coach said. "Those sophomores get to see how those seniors carry themselves, whether it’s getting on a bus, whether it’s at halftime of a game, whether it's after a game. The role models (the seniors have) been able to be for those sophomores .... I think that’s invaluable.
“Anyone that has a dog and buys a puppy, they know how valuable that older dog is in training that younger one.”
The young pups have two weeks left in Roseburg’s regular season to gain valuable experience for the future and hopefully the team’s first win of the year.
Plus, thanks to their difficult schedule, Roseburg is also on the fringe of a possible berth in the Columbia Cup playoff bracket.
The Indians will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday against South Medford. Elsewhere in the conference, teams are jockeying for playoff positions.
First-place Sheldon is closing in on a league title, but there’s no room to slip up with South Salem lurking just one-game behind. The No. 2 Irish host Grants Pass.
No. 8 South Salem is hosting Sprague and North Medford travels to McNary. West Salem and North Salem meet on Thursday at Littlejohn Field.
