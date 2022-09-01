RIDDLE — During their maiden voyage into six-man football, the Riddle Irish relied on a pounding ground game which led to four of its players being selected to the inaugural Class 1A six-man All-Star Game.
The bulk of that group has graduated, and now second-year coach Jason Luft is hopeful that the heavy-hauling diesel from last year is replaced by a well-handling sports car.
With just one returning starter, the Irish have traded in bulk for speed, but in doing so have significant holes to fill on both sides of the football.
“We lost a lot of leadership,” Luft said, “but I feel like we can be more athletic and faster as a team.”
Of the 13 players on Riddle’s 2022 roster, only two tip the scales at more than 200 pounds, which has the Irish taking an entirely different spread-style offensive approach this fall as opposed to their smashmouth I-formation running game a year earlier.
The lone returning starter for Riddle is senior Preston Wylie, who at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, is planned to be the primary offensive weapon for the Irish, spending time at both quarterback and running back.
In six-man football, the quarterback — or whomever receives the snap from the center — is not allowed advance the football beyond the line of scrimmage unless there is a change of possession in the offensive backfield.
Luft has a plan for that.
Sophomore Blair Doud (5-8, 155) is penciled in as the starting quarterback, which will make it easier to get the ball in Wylie’s hands. Also expected to figure prominently in the Riddle offense is senior Bobby Brill, a 6-1, 155-pound transfer from Gresham’s Sam Barlow High School who Luft said has speed to spare.
“If he catches a punt cleanly, he’s gone,” Luft raved of Brill, who has run in the 23-second range in the 200 meters in track. “If he gets into space, he’s going to be dan-ger-ous!”
There’s just one catch: Brill is Riddle’s starting center. However, in six-man, the center is an eligible receiver.
Luft also has been pleased with the development of Doud. “You only have to tell him once. He understands where to move people and he’s physical.”
Sophomore Parker Jaynes (5-9, 165) also figures to play a big role offensively at the wide receiver position.
While Riddle has questions on the offensive and defensive lines after its departures from last season, Luft said he also has been impressed with the speed of freshman safety Adolfo Pequeno (5-8, 130).
“He’s so quick that he makes plays in practice and we’re like, ‘Did he teleport over there?’” Luft said.
Riddle has had a full three weeks to prepare for the 2022 season, which it will kick off at rival Days Creek at 4 p.m. Friday.
