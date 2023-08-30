Two weeks of practices. Another week of camp. Summer workouts. Spring ball.
There’s been a lot of time since the Roseburg High School football team finished out a winless season in 2022.
So, how are the Indians feeling about Friday’s season-opening game against the Beaverton Beavers?
“Ready,” junior center Mateo Reynaga said.
Roseburg will try to cleanse its palate of last season when it kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday at Finlay Field. But getting to kickoff has come with its challenges.
Extreme heat and poor air quality has rearranged the daily practice schedule like a pulling guard on an out-of-position linebacker. The Indians had to miss practice on Monday and have worked out in the mornings and afternoons as they prepare for the Beavers.
“We don’t really care,” junior lineman Bracen Parker said. “If we have practice in the morning, if we have practice in the afternoon, we’ll just show up. If we have any time, 30 minutes, an hour, two hours, we’ll practice until whenever we can.”
It speaks to the hunger this young Roseburg team has to get back on the field and improve on last season’s performance.
Parker, who started on the line as a sophomore towards the end of last season, said the experience was eye-opening.
“I saw what happens, as a younger varsity player, and I just want to put the knowledge I gained into this year and try my hardest,” he said.
Roseburg is facing a Beaverton squad that had similar struggles a year ago. The Beavers were young and finished the year 1-8.
“Last year was tough. But lots of kids got a lot of playing experience,” Beaverton head coach Bob Boyer said. “I think that kind of gave them a springboard going into the summer … and I’ve seen some really good development out of kids.”
Boyer, entering his 21st season coaching the Beavers, hopes the improvements he’s seen along the line will help propel the offense. At quarterback, Beaverton will have a fresh face in sophomore Spencer York, who led the junior varsity team last season.
If the line can control the tempo, York has skilled returning all-league selections Dez Valencia and Oliver Luebkert in the backfield and out wide to distribute the ball to.
“It’s still a team to be discovered,” Boyer said. “Who’s going to step up and who’s going to step out? Friday night will be kind of fun to figure out what are these guys going to be.”
The same can be said for Roseburg. Head coach Dave Heuberger and his staff have been trying to settle a quarterback competition between junior Owen Bentea and sophomore Corey Kimball.
“It’s been a real battle, it’s been making them both a lot better. It’s actually been fun to watch. They’ve both grown a lot since camp started,” junior tight end Kaden Luther said.
Luther is part of a deep skill position group that features a number of returning players that will be at the disposal of whichever signal-caller gets the nod.
Friday’s home opener will not just be about figuring out the quarterback position. Week 1 of a season means dialing in the details.
“It’s a lot of mental stuff. A lot of trying to pick up all the stuff we’ve lacked on before,” Reynaga said of this week’s practices. “But we’re bringing the energy, especially on game week. It’s a little bit different. A little more excitement. A little more energy out there. It’s nice.”
Friday’s nonleague contest will be the first meeting between Roseburg and Beaverton since 2009. The Beavers are 6-4 overall against the Indians.
Roseburg High School football is broadcast on sports radio station The Score 92.3 FM/1490AM and a live video simulcast can be viewed at 541radio.com.
