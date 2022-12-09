Amity topples No. 1 Sutherlin girls, 57-46 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 9, 2022 Dec 9, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AMITY — The top-ranked Sutherlin girls basketball team got humbled on Friday.No. 8 Amity took a 12-point halftime lead and never looked back in a 57-46 nonleague win over the Bulldogs."We deserved that. Amity played very well and the way we lost was very frustrating," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "It was lack of effort. We were a step slow and out of position."Freshman Eliza Nisley led the Warriors (4-1) with 17 points, 15 coming in the first half. Ellie McMullen scored 14 and freshman Adie Nisly had 11 in the victory.Senior guard Micah Wicks scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (2-1), who are missing some post players due to injuries. Sophomore Madison Huntley had 10 points.Sutherlin is scheduled to host 4A Mazama Tuesday. SUTHERLIN (46) — Micah Wicks 18, Huntley 10, Wagner 6, Gill 6, Ratledge 4, Edmonson 2, Gary, Vermillion. Totals 21 3-13 46.AMITY (57) — Eliza Nisly 17, McMullen 14, A. Nisly 11, Scharf 7, Haarsma 6, Grove 2, Kendall. Totals 23 8-22 57.Sutherlin;12;11;10;13;—;46Amity;18;17;11;11;—;573-Point Goals — Suth. 1 (Wicks), Amity 3 (McMullen, E. Nisly, A. Nisly). Total Fouls — Suth. 17, Amity 18. Fouled Out — Grove, E. Nisly.JV Score — Sutherlin 37, Amity 36, OT Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Amity Lack Sport Effort Basketball Elisa Nisly Grove Deserve Foul Out Mazama Ellie Mcmullen Sutherlin Micah Wicks Adie Nisly Eliza Nisley Girl Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Death Notices for December 4, 2022 Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Troy Phelps pleads not guilty, next court date December 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Elmira beats South Umpqua girls, 33-26 Montana St. 55, William&Mary 7 NCAA Football Scores Umpqua men outlast Corban club team, 111-105 Friday's Transactions
