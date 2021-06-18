Senior Jayd Sollinger scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the second half and Ashland defeated Roseburg 49-24 in a Southern Oregon Conference regional game on Friday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Sollinger converted 14 of 17 free throws. Kirsten Morgan added 10 points for the Grizzlies (6-4), who led 20-6 at halftime.
Roseburg coach Chad Smith was pleased with his team's defense on Sollinger in the first half, as she was held to six points.
"Hayden Pinard and Riley Mohlsick had strong defensive games," Smith said.
Junior Chelsea Miller led Roseburg (0-10) with a career-high eight points. Jocelyn Muntifering and Pinard each scored five.
"We have to do a better job of scoring the basketball," Smith said. "We had a number of open looks."
Smith was not happy with the free-throw discrepancy. Ashland was 23 of 39 from the charity stripe, while the Tribe was 0 of 2.
Smith was ejected from the contest in the fourth quarter.
Roseburg will face the Grizzlies again on Monday in Ashland in a conference tournament game. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
ASHLAND (49) — Jayd Sollinger 22, Morgan 10, Lambert 6, Heiken 6, Abel 2, Losinski 3, Montgomery, Carter, Jenkins, Sayre. Totals 12 23-39 49.
ROSEBURG (24) — Chelsea Miller 8, J. Muntifering 5, Pinard 5, Carpenter 2, McClatcher 2, Stribling 2, Morello, Mohlsick, Rivera, Smith, Cunningham, S. Muntifering. Totals 11 0-2 24.
Ashland;10;10;16;13;—;49
Roseburg;2;4;14;4;—;24
3-Point Shots — Ash. 2 (Sollinger), Rose. 2 (J. Muntifering, Pinard). Total Fouls — Ash. 12, Rose. 25. Technical Fouls — Roseburg coach Smith 2.
JV Score — Roseburg won.
Freshman — Roseburg won.
