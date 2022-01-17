CAMAS VALLEY — A poor second quarter cost the Camas Valley girls basketball team in a 34-23 loss to Powers on Monday night in a Skyline League game.

Lauren Stallard led the Cruisers (4-7, 2-3 Skyline South) with 13 points and Skylar Thompson contributed 11.

Kaycie Hamilton had nine points and five steals for the Hornets (6-7, 2-3 South). Freshman Bella Donahue chipped in eight points and freshman Rowoen Plikat grabbed nine rebounds.

Both teams committed 22 turnovers.

C.V. is scheduled to host Elkton Saturday in a league contest.

POWERS (34) — Lauren Stallard 13, Thompson 11, E. Krantz 6, VanFossen 4, B. Krantz, Gregorio. Totals 13 6-18 34.

CAMAS VALLEY (23) — Kaycie Hamilton 9, Donahue 8, Stoffal 2, Rh. Plikat 2, Ro. Plikat 2, Wilson, Amos, Deng. Totals 7 8-20 23.

Powers;4;15;9;6;—;34

C. Valley;3;5;7;8;—;23

3-Point Shots — Pow. 2 (Thompson), C.V. 1 (Donahue). Total Fouls — Pow. 18, C.V. 15. Fouled Out — B. Krantz.

