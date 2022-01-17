Bad quarter costs Camas Valley in 34-23 loss to Powers TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS VALLEY — A poor second quarter cost the Camas Valley girls basketball team in a 34-23 loss to Powers on Monday night in a Skyline League game.Lauren Stallard led the Cruisers (4-7, 2-3 Skyline South) with 13 points and Skylar Thompson contributed 11.Kaycie Hamilton had nine points and five steals for the Hornets (6-7, 2-3 South). Freshman Bella Donahue chipped in eight points and freshman Rowoen Plikat grabbed nine rebounds.Both teams committed 22 turnovers.C.V. is scheduled to host Elkton Saturday in a league contest. POWERS (34) — Lauren Stallard 13, Thompson 11, E. Krantz 6, VanFossen 4, B. Krantz, Gregorio. Totals 13 6-18 34.CAMAS VALLEY (23) — Kaycie Hamilton 9, Donahue 8, Stoffal 2, Rh. Plikat 2, Ro. Plikat 2, Wilson, Amos, Deng. Totals 7 8-20 23.Powers;4;15;9;6;—;34C. Valley;3;5;7;8;—;233-Point Shots — Pow. 2 (Thompson), C.V. 1 (Donahue). Total Fouls — Pow. 18, C.V. 15. Fouled Out — B. Krantz. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Camas Valley Bella Donahue Rowoen Plikat Sport Skylar Thompson Basketball Team C.v. Lauren Stallard Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man pleads no contest in Budget 16 murder Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Volcano eruption prompts tsunami advisory for West Coast including Douglas County Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race Legislators propose relief payment for workers at high COVID-19 risk TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Bad quarter costs Camas Valley in 34-23 loss to Powers Strong start helps Umatilla down Douglas, 51-32 Valdes' basket lifts Riverhawks over Clackamas, 90-89 Clackamas jumps on Umpqua women early, wins South Region opener 88-79 Portland nurses 'urgently concerned' about health in schools Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
