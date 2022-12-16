Balance leads UVC girls to nonleague win over North Lake/Paisley DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Dec 16, 2022 Dec 16, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REDMOND — Five Umpqua Valley Christian girls scored at least four points and the Monarchs ran their season record to 7-1, holding off North Lake/Paisley 34-30 Friday at Central Christian High School.The game was intended to be part of a two-day tournament hosted by Central Christian, but cancellations limited the event to one night.Kira Butler led UVC with six points while Vienna Tornell, Avery Renyer and Alli Hu each scored five.The Monarchs are idle until Dec. 29, when they will face Glide in the first round of the Oakland Holiday Tournament. NORTH LAKE/PAISLEY (30) — Emily Murphy 10, H. Roth 9, Bates 6, J. Roth 2, Araujo 2, McAulay 1, Joye, F. Brummer, G. Brummer. Totals 12 4-12 30.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (34) — Kira Butler 6, Tornell 5, Renyer 5, Hu 5, Stiles 4, Witt 4, Frable 3, Elias 2. Totals 11 10-20 34.N.L./Pai.;4;6;12;8;—;30UVC;11;7;8;8;—;343-Point Goals — NL/P 2 (H. Roth, Bates), UVC 2 (Hu, Frable). Total Fouls — NL/P 18, UVC 15. Fouled Out — Elias. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags North Lake G. Brummer Sport Monarch Mcaulay Araujo Joye J. Roth H. Roth Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Local soccer coach works to grow the sport in Douglas County Senator Dallas Heard retires from the Oregon Legislature Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Carpenter, Roseburg girls fend off Caldera, 37-30 Douglas boys get 53-47 victory at Phoenix Balance leads UVC girls to nonleague win over North Lake/Paisley Friday's Scores Friday's Scores
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.