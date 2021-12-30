OAKLAND — The Bandon Tigers outscored Glide 40-8 in the first half of a 68-19 rout on the first day of the Oakland Holiday Tournament Wednesday at the Nut House.

Sophomore Katelyn Senn scored 30 points to lead Bandon, while fellow sophomore Olivia Thompson chipped in another 19 points for the Class 2A fifth-ranked Tigers.

Kylie Anderson had a team-high eight points to lead Glide (2-7) which played Rogue River in the third-place game Thursday afternoon.

BANDON (68) — Katelyn Senn 30, Thompson 19, Eickhoff 6, Weston 4, Freitag 4, Morones 3, Barnes 2, Dimitruck, Long-Hindman, Augsburger. Totals 27 6-12 68.

GLIDE (19) — Kylie Anderson 8, Wright 5, Thingvall 4, Rubrecht 2, Ranger, Abeyta, Jimenez, Triplett, Duru, Deniz, Ersoi. Totals 8 3-10 19.

Bandon;25;15;20;8;—;68

Glide;4;4;7;4;—;19

3-Point Shots — Ban. 8 (Senn 4, Thompson 2, Eickhoff 2), Gli. 0. Total Fouls — Ban. 9, Gli. 7.

