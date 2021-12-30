Bandon blitzes Glide early, rolls to 68-19 win at Oakland tournament The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Dec 30, 2021 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OAKLAND — The Bandon Tigers outscored Glide 40-8 in the first half of a 68-19 rout on the first day of the Oakland Holiday Tournament Wednesday at the Nut House.Sophomore Katelyn Senn scored 30 points to lead Bandon, while fellow sophomore Olivia Thompson chipped in another 19 points for the Class 2A fifth-ranked Tigers.Kylie Anderson had a team-high eight points to lead Glide (2-7) which played Rogue River in the third-place game Thursday afternoon.BANDON (68) — Katelyn Senn 30, Thompson 19, Eickhoff 6, Weston 4, Freitag 4, Morones 3, Barnes 2, Dimitruck, Long-Hindman, Augsburger. Totals 27 6-12 68. GLIDE (19) — Kylie Anderson 8, Wright 5, Thingvall 4, Rubrecht 2, Ranger, Abeyta, Jimenez, Triplett, Duru, Deniz, Ersoi. Totals 8 3-10 19.Bandon;25;15;20;8;—;68Glide;4;4;7;4;—;193-Point Shots — Ban. 8 (Senn 4, Thompson 2, Eickhoff 2), Gli. 0. Total Fouls — Ban. 9, Gli. 7. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bandon Tigers Glide Sport Katelyn Senn Olivia Thompson Kylie Anderson Point Rout Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Two suspects arrested in Drain after massive search Douglas County's only glacier has disappeared Roseburg teen sent to hospital after crash on Highway 58 Man arrested after attempting to burn down Riddle Liquor Store Drain residents describe ordeal as town locked down while police hunted suspects TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Yoncalla tops Triangle Lake, 49-38 Glide loses to Rogue River 51-43 in Oakland Holiday Tournament third-place game Coquille handles Elkton, 39-17 Ex-cop union head leaked false Hardesty news in retaliation Is My Ankle Sprained or Broken? Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
