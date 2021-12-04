ELKTON — Sophomore guard Olivia Thompson scored 19 points and Bandon picked up a 46-21 win over Elkton on Saturday in a nonleague girls basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.

The Tigers (2-0) led 27-9 at halftime.

Olivia Humphries had eight points and six rebounds for the Elks (1-1). Madelin Byle grabbed eight rebounds.

Elkton is scheduled to host Lowell Tuesday in a nonleague contest.

BANDON (46) — Olivia Thompson 19, Stice 7, Make. Vierck 7, Senn 5, Maki. Vierck 4, Freitag 3, Hindman 1, Morones, Demitruk, Augsburger, Weston. Totals 16 9-12 46.

ELKTON (21) — Olivia Humphries 8, Me. Byle 4, Ma. Byle 4, Block 3, K. Kruse 2, Holcomb, Humber, H. Kruse, Shepherd, Peters, Armstrong. Totals 8 3-16 21.

Bandon;17;10;10;9;—;46

Elkton;7;2;5;7;—;21

3-Point Shots — Ban. 5 (Thompson 3, Stice 1, Senn 1), Elk. 2 (Block, Humphries). Total Fouls — Ban. 19, Elk. 11.

JV Score — Bandon 17, Elkton (two quarters).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

