Bandon locks down Oakland girls in middle quarters for 42-22 victory

DONOVAN BRINK
The News-Review

Jan 24, 2023

BANDON — The No. 6-ranked Bandon Tigers outscored Oakland 26-9 over the second and third quarters on their way to a 42-22 Valley Coast Conference victory over the visiting Oakers Tuesday night.

Makiah Vierck led all scorers with 19 points for Bandon, which improved to 16-3 overall and 9-1 in the VCC South.

Veronica Sigl led all Oakland scorers with eight points while adding five rebounds and two steals. Maya Mason added six points and six rebounds for Oakland (12-6, 7-3 VCC).

Oakland visits Waldport Thursday.

OAKLAND (22) — Veronica Sigl 8, Mason 6, Busciglio 3, Gardner 2, Thacker 2, Fauver 1, Richardson, Henley, Woodward, Williamson, Williams, Carlile. Totals 5 11-16 22.

BANDON (42) — Makiah Vierck 19, Stice 8, Eickhoff 4, Makenna Vierck 4, Dimitruk 3, Thompson 2, Weston 2, Liewellyn, Augsburger, Kappa, Barnes. Totals 15 8-16 42.

Oakland;7;2;7;6;—;22
Bandon;8;10;16;8;—;42

3-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Sigl), Ban. 4 (Makiah Vierck 3, Dimitruk 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 10, Ban. 15.

JV Score — Oakland 38, Bandon 35.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
