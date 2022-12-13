Barnett, New Hope topple Riddle girls, 50-19 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RIDDLE — Sophomore guard Ava Barnett scored twice as many points as the Riddle Irish as visiting New Hope Christian earned a 50-19 nonleague girls basketball victory Tuesday night.Barnett finished with 38 points and teammate Jordan Zumhofe scored 12.Sammy Linton led Riddle (0-6) with 13 points.The Irish visit Bonanza Friday. NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (50) — Ava Barnett 38, Zumhofe 12, Converse 2, Mathinsen, Roberts, Martin Prost. Totals 21 8-17 50.RIDDLE (19) — Sammy Linton 13, Ay. Hildebrand 4, Mitchell 2, Au. Hildebrand, George, Pope, Bosse, McCurry, Clayton, Sanderson-Perez, Hayes. Totals 8 3-5 19.New Hope;12;13;16;9;—;50Riddle;2;4;9;4;—;193-Point Goals — NHC 2 (Barnett 1, Zumhofe 1), Rid. 0. Total Fouls — NHC 5, Rid. 10. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ava Barnett Riddle Jordan Zumhofe Sport Victory Sammy Linton Basketball Girl Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted The City of Riddle is seeking applicants for a The City of Riddle is seeking applicants Most Popular Mercy staff locked in fight with ownership over payroll Roseburg Fred Meyer store celebrates grand reopening Executive order will have great impact on local health care Death Notices for December 9, 2022 Man jailed after dinner dispute leads to stabbing Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News New Hope Christian gets past Riddle boys, 52-47 Tuesday's Scores NFL Injury Report Tuesday's Scores Camas Valley girls get 28-21 win at Rogue River
