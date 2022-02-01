Bendele scores career-high 32 as UVC routs Glide, 70-38 DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tylie Bendele Inspire Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian senior wing Tylie Bendele scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Monarchs to a 70-38 nonleague girls basketball win over visiting Glide Tuesday night.Vienna Tornell added 17 points for UVC (10-5 overall), and Alli Hu chipped in nine points for the Monarchs, who outscored Glide 17-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.Ella Wright had a team-high 20 points for the Wildcats (3-14), with Kylie Rubrecht adding 13.UVC is scheduled to resume Skyline League North Division play at Days Creek Friday, then hosts Riddle Saturday. Glide is scheduled to host Illinois Valley in Southern Cascade League action Saturday. GLIDE (38) — Ella Wright 20, Rubrecht 10, Hill 5, Thingall 3, Abeyta, Jimenez, Triplett, Ranger. Totals 14 8-12 38.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (70) — Tylie Bendele 32, Tornell 17, Hu 9, Frable 5, Stiles 4, Elias 3, Butler, Pappas. Totals 26 11-17 70.Glide;4;14;9;12;—;38UVC;17;12;19;22;—;703-Point Shots — Glide 2 (Wright), UVC 7 (Bendele 2, Tornell 2, Hu 2, Elias 1). Total Fouls — Glide 15, UVC 14. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Oregon Health Authority to file permanent school mask, vaccination rules Two people facing weapons charges after alleged theft of guns Frank Alvin Moore Five deaths as county reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Death Notices for January 30, 2022 Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Bendele scores career-high 32 as UVC routs Glide, 70-38 North Douglas routs Yoncalla, 85-32 South Medford rolls through Roseburg, 73-17 Former Portland mayor, tavern owner Bud Clark dies at 90 Oregon lawmakers kick off 35-day legislative session Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
