DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian senior wing Tylie Bendele scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Monarchs to a 70-38 nonleague girls basketball win over visiting Glide Tuesday night.

Vienna Tornell added 17 points for UVC (10-5 overall), and Alli Hu chipped in nine points for the Monarchs, who outscored Glide 17-4 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Ella Wright had a team-high 20 points for the Wildcats (3-14), with Kylie Rubrecht adding 13.

UVC is scheduled to resume Skyline League North Division play at Days Creek Friday, then hosts Riddle Saturday. Glide is scheduled to host Illinois Valley in Southern Cascade League action Saturday.

GLIDE (38) — Ella Wright 20, Rubrecht 10, Hill 5, Thingall 3, Abeyta, Jimenez, Triplett, Ranger. Totals 14 8-12 38.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (70) — Tylie Bendele 32, Tornell 17, Hu 9, Frable 5, Stiles 4, Elias 3, Butler, Pappas. Totals 26 11-17 70.

Glide;4;14;9;12;—;38

UVC;17;12;19;22;—;70

3-Point Shots — Glide 2 (Wright), UVC 7 (Bendele 2, Tornell 2, Hu 2, Elias 1). Total Fouls — Glide 15, UVC 14.

