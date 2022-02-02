TRI CITY — Junior guard Kierra Bennett scored 23 points and No. 9-ranked Douglas handed South Umpqua a 48-22 loss on Wednesday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.

Male'ata Polamalu had eight points for the Trojans (10-5, 3-2 FWL), who outscored the Lancers 27-12 in the second half.

Brooklyn McCaughan led South Umpqua (4-10, 1-4) with 10 points. Montanah Love chipped in six points.

"We couldn't run anything offensively," S.U. coach Mia Cesena said. "We don't do well with (defensive pressure), so that's something we have to work on."

S.U. is scheduled to host Sutherlin and Douglas travels to St. Mary's Friday.

DOUGLAS (48) — Kierra Bennett 23, M. Polamalu 8, McWhorter 6, Avery 4, Lee 3, Hester 2, Wiegman 2, T. Polamalu, S. Polamalu, Perron, Calvert. Totals 19 6-18 48.

SOUTH UMPQUA (22) — Brooklyn McCaughan 10, Love 6, Everett 2, McElmurry 2, Donahoe 2, Kelley, Pratt, Richardson, Woodruff, Martin. Totals 9 4-6 22.

Douglas;9;12;14;13;—;48

S. Umpqua;6;4;4;8;—;22

3-Point Shots — Dou. 4 (M. Polamalu, Lee, Bennett, Avery), S.U. 0. Total Fouls — Dou. 8, S.U. 15.

JV Score — Douglas def. South Umpqua.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.