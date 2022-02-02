Bennett leads Douglas past South Umpqua, 48-22 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRI CITY — Junior guard Kierra Bennett scored 23 points and No. 9-ranked Douglas handed South Umpqua a 48-22 loss on Wednesday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.Male'ata Polamalu had eight points for the Trojans (10-5, 3-2 FWL), who outscored the Lancers 27-12 in the second half.Brooklyn McCaughan led South Umpqua (4-10, 1-4) with 10 points. Montanah Love chipped in six points."We couldn't run anything offensively," S.U. coach Mia Cesena said. "We don't do well with (defensive pressure), so that's something we have to work on."S.U. is scheduled to host Sutherlin and Douglas travels to St. Mary's Friday. DOUGLAS (48) — Kierra Bennett 23, M. Polamalu 8, McWhorter 6, Avery 4, Lee 3, Hester 2, Wiegman 2, T. Polamalu, S. Polamalu, Perron, Calvert. Totals 19 6-18 48.SOUTH UMPQUA (22) — Brooklyn McCaughan 10, Love 6, Everett 2, McElmurry 2, Donahoe 2, Kelley, Pratt, Richardson, Woodruff, Martin. Totals 9 4-6 22.Douglas;9;12;14;13;—;48S. Umpqua;6;4;4;8;—;223-Point Shots — Dou. 4 (M. Polamalu, Lee, Bennett, Avery), S.U. 0. Total Fouls — Dou. 8, S.U. 15.JV Score — Douglas def. South Umpqua. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Douglas Kierra Bennett South Umpqua Sport Male'ata Polamalu S.u. Point Basketball Game Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Work begins on Roseburg In-N-Out Burger Oregon Health Authority to file permanent school mask, vaccination rules Two people facing weapons charges after alleged theft of guns Roseburg man arrested in connection to break-in at Chi's Restaurant Frank Alvin Moore Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Kelly's layup at buzzer lifts Douglas to 58-56 win over South Umpqua Salem Academy whips North Douglas, 61-31 Bennett leads Douglas past South Umpqua, 48-22 Cascade Christian whips Sutherliin, 54-34 Wicks, Sutherlin handle Cascade Christian, 51-24 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
