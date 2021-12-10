WINSTON — Junior guard Kierra Bennett poured in a career-high 34 points and Douglas dominated Rogue River, 78-25, on Friday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Bennett scored 25 points in the first half, and had 10 rebounds and seven steals in the contest. The Trojans got 17 points from Adrianna Sapp and 12 from Maleata Polamalu.

Douglas, which is ranked No. 4 in the latest OSAA Class 3A coaches poll, made 20 steals in the game. Ayrica Hansen scored 10 points for the 2A Chieftains (2-1).

"It was nice to see a good home crowd (in the new gym) and we were happy to get everyone playing time," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "We shot well and only had 10 turnovers."

The Trojans will play Pleasant Hill next Friday in the first round of the Douglas Holiday Tournament.

ROGUE RIVER (25) — Ayrica Hansen 10, Barnwell 5, Harris 3, Smith 3, Bushey 2, Crume 2, Charbonneau, Kindel. Totals 8 8-17 25.   

DOUGLAS (78) — Kierra Bennett 34, Sapp 17, M. Polamalu 12, T. Polamalu 6, McWhorter 5, Wiegman 2, Avery 2, Lee, Hester, S. Polamalu, Perron, Calvert. Totals 32 12-18 78.

R. River;3;10;8;4;—;25

Douglas;25;24;23;6;—;78

3-Point Shots — R.R. 1 (Smith), Dou. 4 (Bennett). Total Fouls — R.R. 12, Dou. 20. Fouled Out — Avery.

JV Score — Douglas 39, Rogue River 19.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

