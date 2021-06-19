MEDFORD — Sophomore Kierra Bennett and junior Male'ata Polamalu each had career scoring highs as Douglas defeated Cascade Christian 64-46 on Saturday afternoon in a Far West League girls basketball game.
Bennett finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Polamalu added 22 points and five steals. Adrianna Sapp had eight points and 10 boards for the Trojans (6-4, 4-3 FWL) in their regular season finale.
Katelyn Willard scored 18 points for the Challengers (3-8, 3-7), who were outscored 23-9 in the fourth quarter.
"We talked about Kierra being aggressive (offensively) and she was getting after it from the start," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "We moved Male over to the point and it worked out well."
Douglas will play a game at Oakland Tuesday during culmination week.
DOUGLAS (64) — Kierra Bennett 26, Male'ata Polamalu 22, Sapp 8, Mi. Polamalu 6, Lund 2, Avery, T. Polamalu, Perron. Totals 25 8-15 64.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (46) — Katelyn Willard 18, Williams 10, White 9, Joseph 5, Pierson 4, Dunn, Sweem, Snowden. Totals 18 6-17 46.
Douglas;15;17;9;23;—;64
C. Christian;10;10;17;9;—;46
3-Point Shots — Dou. 6 (Ma. Polamalu 4, Bennett 2), C.C. 4 (Willard 3, White 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 19, C.C. 16. Fouled Out — Lund, White.
