DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian broke open a tight game by outscoring Elkton 19-8 in the third quarter and went on to post a 45-30 win on Friday night in Skyline League girls basketball.

Tylie Bendele led the Monarchs (10-4, 4-3 Skyline North) with 18 points. Vienna Tornell contributed 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers and freshman Kendyl Elias chipped in eight points.

Avree Block scored 13 points for the Elks (2-12, 0-5 North), who missed 10 free throws.

Elkton is scheduled to visit the Bandon junior varsity, while UVC will travel to Yoncalla Saturday.

ELKTON (30) — Avree Block 13, Humphries 6, Peters 6, Me. Byle 3, K. Kruse 2, Holcomb, Humber, A. Kruse. Totals 12 5-15 30.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (45) — Tylie Bendele 18, Tornell 12, Elias 9, Frable 5, Stiles 1, Cornell, Butler, Pappas. Totals 14 13-18 45.

Elkton;6;6;8;10;—;30

UVC;7;7;19;12;—;45

3-Point Shots — Elk. 1 (Block), UVC 4 (Tornell 2, Frable 1, Elias 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, UVC 15. Fouled Out — Peters.

JV Score — UVC 14, Elkton 7 (two quarters).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

