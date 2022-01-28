Big third quarter lifts Umpqua Valley Christian past Elkton, 45-30 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 28, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXONVILLE — Umpqua Valley Christian broke open a tight game by outscoring Elkton 19-8 in the third quarter and went on to post a 45-30 win on Friday night in Skyline League girls basketball.Tylie Bendele led the Monarchs (10-4, 4-3 Skyline North) with 18 points. Vienna Tornell contributed 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers and freshman Kendyl Elias chipped in eight points.Avree Block scored 13 points for the Elks (2-12, 0-5 North), who missed 10 free throws.Elkton is scheduled to visit the Bandon junior varsity, while UVC will travel to Yoncalla Saturday.ELKTON (30) — Avree Block 13, Humphries 6, Peters 6, Me. Byle 3, K. Kruse 2, Holcomb, Humber, A. Kruse. Totals 12 5-15 30. UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (45) — Tylie Bendele 18, Tornell 12, Elias 9, Frable 5, Stiles 1, Cornell, Butler, Pappas. Totals 14 13-18 45.Elkton;6;6;8;10;—;30UVC;7;7;19;12;—;453-Point Shots — Elk. 1 (Block), UVC 4 (Tornell 2, Frable 1, Elias 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 15, UVC 15. Fouled Out — Peters.JV Score — UVC 14, Elkton 7 (two quarters). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg officials settle on site for homeless shelter 'A giant in our community': Family, friends remember Frank Moore, WWII veteran and legendary fly fisherman Why the long lines at pharmacies? Like most things COVID-related, it's complicated Five deaths as county reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Man arrested after crow bar attack, attempted strangulation over barking dogs Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep LIVE-IN CAREGIVER TUTOR NEEDED Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Camas Valley shuts down Powers, 61-31 Yoncalla tops Days Creek, 44-28 Boe brothers dominate as Elkton topples UVC 68-51 in Skyline League game Riddle girls start fast, but fade in 39-17 loss at New Hope Christian Oakland pulls out 52-46 win over East Linn Christian in overtime Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
