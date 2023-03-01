The North Douglas girls basketball team saw its state championship dreams dashed by Rogue Valley Adventist in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.
Emma Bischoff scored eight points in the final 1:35, six coming at the free-throw line, and the 11th-seeded Red Tail Hawks knocked off the No. 3 Warriors 37-34 on the first day of the OSAA Class 1A state tournament at Baker High School.
The loss sent North Douglas (24-4) into a consolation game Thursday morning against No. 7 St. Paul (22-6), which lost 51-25 to No. 2 Damascus Christian. Rogue Valley (23-3) advances to a semifinal game against Damascus (24-1) at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
Bischoff, a 5-foot-11 senior, posted a double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds and added three blocked shots, two assists and two steals. She converted 11 of 12 foul shots.
Michaela Porter added 12 points for the Red Tail Hawks.
"Bischoff was big in the fourth quarter," North Douglas assistant coach Rocky Rodgers said.
The Warriors didn't play close to their best game, shooting 26% (13-for-50) from the field and committing 18 turnovers. Rogue Valley overcame 27 turnovers and 36% field-goal shooting.
"We couldn't make a basket tonight," Rodgers said. "Missed a lot of close range shots. We never got into a good rhythm and never got our transition game going. We forced 27 turnovers and couldn't take advantage. It was a rough night."
Senior Savannah Harkins led North Douglas with 11 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. She was named the Moda Health Player of the Game for the Warriors.
Sophomore Brooklyn Cyr had nine points and four steals, but shot 4-for-17 from the field and committed seven turnovers. Maddy Vaughn scored seven points, while Brooklyn Williams had team highs of seven rebounds and five steals.
Brooke McHaffie, the Warriors' leading scorer at 13 points a game, was held to two points.
"It wasn't the result we wanted, or expected," Rodgers said. "But we're not done yet."
Bischoff gave RVA a 35-31 advantage with two free throws with 17 seconds left. She knocked down two more foul shots with :07 remaining.
In Wednesday's other quarterfinals: No. 1 Crane defeated No. 8 Jordan Valley 43-26 and No. 4 Nixyaawii whipped No. 5 Country Christian 58-35.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (37) — Emma Bischoff 3-9 11-12 17, Mi. Porter 5-8 0-0 12, Bennett 1-3 0-0 3, Zamora 2-10 1-2 5, Esparza 0-1 0-0 0, Ma. Porter 0-0 0. Totals 11-31 12-14 37.
NORTH DOUGLAS (34) — Savannah Harkins 3-9 3-6 11, Cyr 4-17 1-1 9, McHaffie 1-5 0-0 2, Vaughn 3-6 1-1 8, Williams 2-11 0-0 4, L. Ward 0-1 0-0 0, Rodgers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-50 5-8 34.
RVA;7;8;8;14;—;37
N. Douglas;7;6;6;15;—;34
3-Point Goals — RVA 3-10 (Mi. Porter 2-4, Bischoff 0-3, Bennett 1-2, Esparza 0-1), N.D. 3-13 (Cyr 0-4, Harkins 2-6, Vaughn 1-1, Williams 0-1, L. Ward 0-1). Total Fouls — RVA 12, N.D. 12. Rebounds — RVA 32 (Bischoff 13), N.D. 28 (Williams 7). Assists — RVA 6 (Bischoff, Zamora 2), N.D. 4 (McHaffie 2). Turnovers — RVA 27, N.D. 18.
