BONANZA — The Glide girls basketball team struggled after the first quarter, losing 63-28 to Bonanza on Friday in a Southern Cascade League game.
Kshalee Thomas scored 24 points for the Antlers (8-1), who outscored Glide 37-15 in the second half.
Ruby Livingston led the Wildcats (1-3) with nine points and Ella Wright had seven.
Glide travels to Cave Junction Saturday to face Illinois Valley.
GLIDE (28) — Ruby Livingston 9, Wright 7, Anderson 6, Ranger 2, Stiles 2, Towne 2, Burford, Triplett, Mills, Rubrecht. Totals 9 8-12 28.
BONANZA (63) — Kshalee Thomas 24, Schooler 13, Gallagher 7, Cole 4, Huffman 2, E. Garcia 2, Basso 4, J. Garcia 2, Hess 5. Totals 27 5-14 63.
Glide;10;3;10;5;—;28
Bonanza;10;16;18;19;—;63
3-Point Shots — Glide 2 (Livingston 2), Bon. 4 (Thomas 3, Hess 1). Total Fouls — Glide 16, Bon. 14.
