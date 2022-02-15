BONANZA — The Bonanza Antlers outscored the Glide Wildcats 19-4 in the second quarter and finished with a 53-24 win on Tuesday night in a Southern Cascade League girls basketball game.

Ellie Huffman scored 11 points and Kshalee Thomas added 10 for the second-place Antlers (16-8, 8-2 SCL).

Ella Wright led Glide (6-7, 3-6) with 13 points. Kylie Rubrecht contributed six points.

The Wildcats are scheduled to end their season Thursday in Cave Junction against Illinois Valley.

GLIDE (24) — Ella Wright 13, Rubrecht 4, Hill 4, Thingvall 2, Anderson 1, Abeyta, Triplett, Ranger, Ersoy. Totals 9-46 6-20 24.

BONANZA (53) — Ellie Huffman 11, Thomas 10, Hess 8, Oates 8, Hayes 4, Durall 3, Gallagher 2, Kness 2, Arata 2, Basso 1, Schooler 1, Cole 1, Maddock. Totals 18-50 14-27 53.

Glide;4;4;5;11;—;24

Bonanza;5;19;14;15;—;53

3-Point Shots — Glide 0, Bon. 3 (Thomas 2, Huffman). Total Fouls — Glide 22, Bon. 18. Fouled Out — Anderson, Triplett. Technical Fouls — Glide, coach Wright, Ersoy; Bonanza, Hayes.

