Bradford leads Myrtle Point past Days Creek girls, 41-30

Feb 3, 2023

DAYS CREEK — Grace Bradford scored 22 points and Myrtle Point defeated Days Creek 41-30 in a Skyline League girls basketball game on Friday night.

The Bobcats (15-6, 8-1 Skyline) trailed by four at halftime, but outscored the Wolves 27-12 in the second half.

Riley Crume and Emily Mazie each scored eight points for Days Creek (7-10, 3-6). Crume added seven rebounds and four assists, and Mazie collected six rebounds.

Days Creek travels to Turner Saturday to face Crosshill Christian in a nonleague contest.

MYRTLE POINT (41) — Grace Bradford 22, Brophy, McWilliam 5, Hermann 6, Miller, Murray 8, Detzler. Totals 18 4-9 41.

DAYS CREEK (30) — Riley Crume 8, Emily Mazie 8, Berlingeri 6, Jandura 2, Harris 4, Sawyer, Stufflebeam 2. Totals 13 1-1 30.

M. Point;5;9;13;14;—;41
D. Creek;6;12;2;10;—;30

3-Point Goals — M.P. 1 (McWilliam), D.C. 3 (Berlingeri 2, Crume 1). Total Fouls — M.P. 4, D.C. 8.
