BROOKINGS — Sierra Fitzhugh scored 22 points and Brookings-Harbor overcame a slow start to defeat Douglas 64-49 in a Far West League girls basketball game on Friday.
Lexi Schofield added 14 points for the Bruins (5-0, 3-0 FWL), who scored 43 points in the middle two quarters to take control. There was a huge discrepancy at the free-throw line, with Brookings getting 34 attempts compared to 11 for Douglas.
Junior post Adrianna Sapp posted a double-double for the Trojans (2-3, 1-2) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Male'ata Polamalu also had a double-double, getting 12 points and 12 rebounds.
"They hit a ton of threes (nine) and we didn't close out well enough," Douglas coach Casey O'Toole said. "We had too many turnovers."
Douglas is scheduled to travel to Medford Thursday to meet St. Mary's.
DOUGLAS (49) — Adrianna Sapp 20, Ma. Polamalu 12, Lund 8, Bennett 7, Phillips 2, Mi. Polamalu, Avery, McWhorter, Perron. Totals 22 4-11 49.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (64) — Sierra Fitzhugh 22, L. Schofield 14, A. Schofield 9, Burton 8, Jirsa 5, Peters 3, Scott 3, Marrington. Totals 21 13-34 64.
Douglas;15;11;13;10;—;49
Brookings;5;21;22;16;—;64
3-Point Shots — Dou. 1 (Bennett), Bro. 9 (Fitzhugh 4, L. Schofield 1, Peters 1, Burton 2, Jirsa 1). Total Fouls — Dou. 24, Bro. 14. Fouled Out — Mi. Polamalu, Sapp.
