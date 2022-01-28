BROOKINGS — The Brookings-Harbor girls basketball team jumped out to a 27-point halftime lead and went on to hand South Umpqua a 50-10 loss on Friday night in a Far West League game.

Zoe Carlson led the Bruins (9-7, 2-0 FWL) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and Charlie Nolte added 14 points.

Montanah Love was the top scorer for the Lancers (4-9, 1-3) with five points.

"Brookings is aggressive. Our girls didn't handle their pressure well and we made a lot of turnovers," S.U. coach Mia Cesena said.

South Umpqua is scheduled to host Douglas Wednesday.

SOUTH UMPQUA (10) — Montanah Love 5, McCaughan 2, Donahoe 2, Richardson 1, Kelley, McElmurry, Pratt, Woodruff, Martin. Totals 4 2-7 10.

BROOKINGS-HARBOR (50) — Zoe Carlson 18, Nolte 14, Schofield 6, Scott 4, Gallagher 2, Burton 2, Marrington 2, Muro 2, Bruce, Brouillard, Babb, Hayes. Totals 22 0-4 50.

S. Umpqua;1;3;6;0;—;10

Brookings;18;13;12;7;—;50

3-Point Shots — S.U. 0, B.H. 6 (Nolte 2, Carlson 4). Total Fouls — S.U. 6, B.H. 13.

JV Score — Brookings-Harbor 32, South Umpqua 9.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

