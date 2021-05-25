POWERS — The Elkton girls basketball team opened its spring season on Tuesday with a 59-42 win over Pacific in a Skyline League game.
Senior Margaret Byle posted a double-double for the Elks with 31 points and 14 rebounds. Olivia Humphries had 10 points and Avree Block dished out 10 assists.
The Elks outscored the Cruisers (0-2) 42-22 in the second half.
"We had some first-game jitters, but were more patient in the second half," Elkton first-year coach Noah Miller said.
Elkton is scheduled to host North Douglas Tuesday.
ELKTON (59) — Margaret Byle 31, Humphries 10, Block 6, Williamson 5, Brar 3, Mi. Byle 4, Armstrong, Peters, Humber. Totals 25-60 9-14 59.
POWERS (42) — Lauren Stallard 10, Kallie Krewson 10, Thompson 9, Blanton 8, E. Krantz 5, B. Krantz, Jones. Totals 16-57 5-10 42.
Elkton;7;10;22;20;—;59
Powers;8;12;11;11;—;42
3-Point Shots — Elk. 2 (Block, Williamson), Pow. 5 (Stallard 1, Thompson 1, Krewson 2, E. Krantz 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 13, Pow. 13.
